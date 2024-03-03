The Tourist Season 2 Has A Perfect Ending, But I Still Want A Season 3, Here's Why

The Tourist Season 2 brings as much excitement, intrigue, and fun as the first season. It’s one of Netflix’s best new shows to binge-watch . The series isn’t a Netflix original, but like many shows, the streaming platform allows it to reach a broader audience, and it trended on Netflix weeks after the first season premiered.

The launch of The Tourist Season 2 should allow it to remain on the Netflix charts for quite a while. With the show’s growing popularity, we can dream of a world where Season 3 becomes a reality. However, the second season wraps things up fairly neatly. This means the show could end now and maintain a satisfying conclusion.

But, I am greedy when I really enjoy a show and want more seasons. Additionally, The Tourist left some loose ends that could create a compelling Season 3 and beyond.

Warning: this story contains The Tourist Season 2 spoilers. Proceed with caution.

To Find Out About Elliot’s Life As A Special Agent

The Tourist Season 2 ends with Elliot (Jamie Dornan) burning his Eugene Cassidy file. He wants to just move forward with Helen (Danielle Macdonald). As the files burn, the first page reveals that Eugene is a former special agent. We’re all left with our mouths hanging open wanting to know more.

The season ending on a sort-of cliffhanger opens the door to finding out about Elliot’s life as a special agent next. It shows that Elliot’s life continues to have many unanswered questions. A potential Season 3 could take notes from the best Jason Bourne movies and put some of those special agent skills to the test.

I am also intrigued to learn how his life progresses from part of a huge crime family to a special agent. Is he recruited? Forced into the life? Or does he join for some fun? A third season could add a very entertaining new chapter in Elliot’s saga, a chapter full of action and some even more complex layers to this story.

To See If Helen And Elliot Can Make Their Relationship Work

Helen and Elliot start The Tourist Season 2 happy and in love. Well, they also end the season happy and in love. However, they hit a lot of bumpy roads, including one with Helen’s inability to move beyond Elliot’s unknown past. After a short breakup, they throw caution to the wind and get back together. The Season 2 finale flashes forward to six months after their latest adventure. After Elliot tosses his file in the fire, Helen still looks very intrigued by it.

This may mean that she still can’t quite forget his past. She also still wants to know who he was before meeting her. We also never get a resolution to Elliot planning to ask her to marry him. She basically rejects the proposal before it even happens, but with them moving forward together, does that mean marriage?

The happy couple could go one of two ways in Season 3: they could grow stronger or they could end up breaking up again. I would hope for the former because I like them as a couple. However, if heartbreaking TV break-ups taught me anything, it’s always to expect the worst. Additionally, Elliot has such a complicated past that at this point, it wouldn’t shock me if he is already married with more kids.

I think Helen and Elliot have a lot more interesting and entertaining chapters in their romance. Even if they manage to fix their issues and make it down the aisle, I think a lot more interesting stuff can happen in their romantic relationship to keep it as a vital part of the show.

For Helen’s Private Investigation Business

Helen casually mentions starting a private investigation business. This new career seems perfect for her. It could also give her her own thing away from Elliot and his many lives. However, it could also be fun to see them work together to solve small and big crimes around their neighborhood. Because we know Elliot has many skills, he could use some of them to help figure things out.

The tone of The Tourist Season 1 and Season 2 is a bit different, which is probably because of how vastly different Elliot’s struggles and goals are in each season. To me, this means that Season 3 could revamp the series yet again, this time taking some inspiration from great whodunnit shows and captivating detective series.

Helen and Elliot could solve a different crime in each episode with them leading to a new reveal about his past. The crime-solving element could turn them into another fun mystery-solving duo.

To See Elliot’s Complicated Family Again

The Tourist Season 2 introduces us to Elliot’s family. This includes his psychotic mother, a dead brother, and an illegitimate son. At the end of the season, we learn that his family’s biggest enemy also happens to be his uncle. Complicated seems like a mild way to describe his very complex family dynamic and history.

His crazy lineage is one reason why I enjoyed Season 2 even more than Season 1. His family adds an extra wild layer to everything insane already happening on the show. Just because Elliot and Helen have closed the Ireland chapter of their lives, it doesn’t mean people from that part of it won’t come to find them. Fergal (Mark McKenna) may seek out his father again at some point.

Also, we don’t know Elliot’s full family tree, so he may meet other family members on his next big adventure. A third season could expand the storyline of some of the characters we meet in Season 2 and add another layer to Elliot’s family.

To Know More About The Many Lives Of Elliot

We know for sure Elliot has lived at least three lives, but it doesn’t have to end there. The Tourist could continue further than Season 3 and introduce a new life every season. The show could explore so many genres with this idea. What if Elliot used to hunt ghosts in one life? Maybe he was once a professional chef.

Perhaps Elliot explored his dance dreams at one time. There are endless possibilities. Not only is the idea of Elliot taking on new lives each season fun, but it’s also a way to revamp the show each season in unique and intriguing ways, but keep the core characters we enjoy so much.

To See If Elliot Gets His Memory Back

Elliot doesn’t need to have his memory back to continue the series’ exciting premise. However, like Helen, I want to know more about his past. I also want to know what happens when he has more memories. Does he stay the same Elliot we have known over these last two seasons, or does he become a completely new man? Will he become someone too dark and dangerous for Helen to love?

Season 3 maybe shouldn’t return all of his memories, but a few key ones could propel the show even further. Give Elliot enough memories to tweak some of his actions and personality, but not enough where it feels like the show can’t continue to evolve with the amnesia storyline.

The Tourist is one of Jamie Dornan’s best projects , and I hope it continues for at least a few more seasons.