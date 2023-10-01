Does The Umbrella Academy's New Birthday Celebration Video Reveal When Season 4 Will Premiere?

With all the superpowered characters running around and causing havoc on the small screen — from Gen V ’s critically acclaimed fuck-ups to Loki’s time-bending madness to the honorable heroics seen on Superman & Lois — it’s not so hard to temporarily forget that we’re still waiting to witness one of the biggest swan songs of them all: The Umbrella Academy ’s fourth season, which is also its final season . It’s been a while since fans enjoyed any kind of update on what’s coming next for the Hargreeves siblings, and it’s still unclear when we’ll be able to see it arrive. But a new birthday celebration video was released that just might clue fans in on the impending premiere.

As fans are well aware, all members of the core Umbrella squad were born on the same day, October 1, 1989. And so to celebrate everyone growing another year older and bolder, if not necessarily wiser, Netflix and the star ensemble put together a celebratory vid to mark the occasion. Check it out below!

A post shared by The Umbrella Academy (@umbrellaacad) A photo posted by on

By and large, this is about as silly and anti-serious as Team Umbrella gets, even if they aren’t all taking part in a choreographed Footloose dance or blipping in and out of the known universe. Ain’t no party like an Umbrella Academy party, ‘cause an Umbrella Academy party includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, Robert Sheehan and Justin H. Min, and also specific hats and decorations that are only applicable with Umbrella Academy celebrations.

Let it be known that this is complete conjecture, but I know someone else out there will agree there's something peculiar about the way the year appears on the screen. Instead of 2024 showing all at once, we see the numbers 2-4-2-0 popping up one at a time. In just about any other instance, that would indicate 2-4, or February 4. Which admittedly doesn't directly address the 2-0 appearing right after, but still.

So could Season 4 debut on February 4, 2024? That would be roughly nine months after principal photography wrapped, which is in line with the lengthy post-production efforts needed for the first three seasons, and is actually shorter than the 10-month gap between Season 3's filming and the eventual all-in-one drop on Netflix. Given that this is the final season, there certainly may be enough effects-driven sequences to require a lengthier wait, but hard to tell from a spectator's perspective.

The main detail that makes this theory seem quite bunk is that February 4 is a Sunday — the Sunday before the Super Bowl, no less — and Netflix is not known for dropping marquee premieres over the weekend proper. It could be changing that process up in the future, but there's no big reason to think so just yet.

April 2 is a Tuesday, so maybe we were supposed to be reading that backwards as 0-2-4-2. Wait, that doesn't make any sense at all, even though the date does fit better. However it goes, we'll certainly be ready for a confirmed date whenever it's announced.