The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

With the sheer number of psychological thriller movies and shows that have been released over the years, it was only a matter of time before someone took a satirical yet not dismissive approach to the genre. That show, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (yes, it needs its long AF title), made its Netflix debut on January 28 and brought with it a story about a heartbroken woman losing touch with reality as she attempts to solve a murder.

After watching the first episode or streaming the entire limited series, you may be asking yourself where you’ve seen The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window cast before. If that’s the case, then you’ve certainly come to the right place, because we’re going to break it down now and unfold at least one mystery.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kristen Bell (Anna)

Playing Anna, the neurotic, broken-hearted woman at the center of The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, is Kristen Bell, arguably one of the most recognizable faces (and voices) in show business today.

Over the years, Bell has led the highly successful Frozen franchise, appeared on iconic HBO drama series like Deadwood, and would love to continue to solve countless crimes on Veronica Mars, to name just a few of her beloved movies and shows. There are also shows like The Good Place, and a long list of movies that includes Bad Moms and Forgetting Sarah Marshall, that Bell is known for.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tom Riley (Neil)

Taking on the role of Neil, Anna’s mysterious neighbor on The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, is Tom Riley, who has built up quite a resumé the past few years.

Whether it’s joining the long list of guest stars on Doctor Who, portraying the legendary Leonardo da Vinci on Da Vinci’s Demons or leading the HBO science fiction series The Nevers, Riley brings with him a great deal of talent to one of the most promising 2022 Netflix TV series.



(Image credit: Netflix)

Samsara Yett (Emma)

Relative newcomer Samsara Yett joins The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window as Emma, Neil’s daughter and Anna’s mysterious neighbor.

Despite only having been around the acting world for a few years now, Yett has built up a rather impressive list of credits that includes the HBO Max original series The Flight Attendant and the sometimes too realistic Don’t Look Up.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Michael Ealy (Douglas)

Playing Douglas, Anna’s ex-husband on The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, is Michael Ealy, who has appeared in a few dozen notable movies and TV shows throughout his 22-year career.

Over the years, Ealy has shared the screen with the likes of Dennis Quaid and his terrifying villain in The Intruder, also starring in Spike Lee’s Miracle at St. Anna, and probably most notably, the first two installments in the successful Barbershop franchise, to name only a few.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mary Holland (Sloane)

Portraying Sloane, Anna’s dry-witted best friend on The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, is actress and comedian Mary Holland.

Whether it’s appearing in the Happiest Season cast (and also co-writing) or on TV shows like Silicon Valley, Animals., or Veep, Holland has continued to be one of the hardest working names in the world of comedy the past few years, and it doesn’t look like she’s slowing down with the upcoming comedy, Senior Year.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Shelley Hennig (Lisa)

Taking on the role of the sweet yet shallow Lisa on The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is Miss Teen USA 2004, Shelley Hennig.

Throughout her acting career, which started with a guest spot on the daytime soap opera, Passions, in 2004, Hennig has appeared in the Teen Wolf cast, Liberty Crossing, and The Secret Circle, as well as appearances in a list of movies that includes Ouija, Unfriended, and The After Party, to name only a few.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cameron Britton (Buell)

Playing Buell, Anna’s accommodating handyman on The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window, is Cameron Britton, who is perhaps best known for playing the oddly likable serial killer Ed Kemper on Mindhunter.

In addition to showing up on one of the best Netflix original shows, Britton has popped up on everything from Stitches to The Umbrella Academy and Day Out of Days to The Girl in the Spider’s Web. He also portrayed Richard Jewell in the anthology crime series, Manhunt: Deadly Games.



(Image credit: Netflix)

Christina Anthony (Detective Lane)

Christina Anthony shows up on The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window as Detective Lane, the no-nonsense investigator attempting to get to the bottom of the show’s mystery.

Probably best known for her funny portrayal of Denise on one of the greatest Black sitcoms, black-ish, and on its spinoff, mixed-ish, Anthony has also popped up on everything from Key and Peele to Why Women Kill and Kenan to Dog Moms, with multiple other shows in between.



(Image credit: Fox)

Benjamin Levy Aguilar (Rex)

Taking on the role of dim-witted Rex on The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is Benjamin Levy Aguilar.

Over the course of the past decade, Aguilar has appeared briefly in movies like Dope, Straight Outta Compton, and Cultural Clash, as well as shows like Glee, Chicago P.D., and Out the Box. His biggest role to date is that of Antonio Rivera on the Fox drama series, Filthy Rich.



(Image credit: Netflix)

Brenda Koo (Carol)

Brenda Koo appears in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window as Anna’s friend, Carol.

Throughout her career, which goes back to 2010, Koo has popped up on The Crazy Ones, Mike & Molly, Major Crimes, and Two and a Half Men, among numerous other shows. She has also portrayed characters in movies like The Bling Ring, and White Bird in a Blizzard.

You can see all of the members of The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window cast in action as the show is now streaming on Netflix. If you want to know what you can expect to see on the small screen this year, check out CinemaBlend's list of all the 2022 TV premiere dates.

