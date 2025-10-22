There's A Classic Horror Movie I've Never Seen Before, But That's Going To Change Now That It's Streaming For Free

There’s something I need to get off my chest, something that I’ve always been too afraid to admit: I have never watched The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Before you grab your pitchforks, err chainsaws, get a mob ready, and come for my skin, please let my embarrassment and shame be punishment enough. It’s not like I haven’t wanted to see what many consider one of the best horror movies of all time; it’s just that I’ve never gotten around to it, like some people haven’t seen Gone with the Wind or Titanic (no judging here).

However, now that Tobe Hooper’s highly influential horror film is streaming for free on multiple platforms, I’m going to do it. I’m finally going to watch The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to see if it’s really as terrifying as everyone makes it out to be. But first, here’s how to watch it without spending a penny.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Is Streaming For Free On Tubi

I recently jumped onto Tubi to watch some new horror flicks that have popped up on the 2025 movie schedule, and when I was scrolling the vast library (more on that next), I remembered something. You know that feeling when you think you forgot to turn off the coffee pot or unplug the iron before heading on a road trip? It was kind of like that, but with the realization that I’ve never watched The Texas Chain Saw Massacre from start to finish. And I didn’t recall this until Leatherface’s happy, human flesh-covered face was staring into my eyes.

With Halloween less than two weeks away at the time of this writing, I don’t have much time to cram the film into my list of terrifying horror movies to watch this spooky season. But now that I know it’s available for free on Tubi, and it’s just short of being 90 minutes long, I don’t think that’ll be a problem between now and All Hallows Eve. Based on the clips I’ve seen over the years, however, this won’t be something I watch when my kids are awake (maybe my wife either, for that matter).

If you’re like me and haven’t watched, or you simply want to revisit this classic without digging through your DVD collection, check out the link below.

But This Isn’t The Only Horror Classic Streaming For Free On Tubi

It’s true that I’ve never seen The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, but that can’t be said about some of the other classic horror gems streaming for free on Tubi. From David Schmoeller’s Puppet Master to George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead (as well as the 1990 remake directed by Tom Savini), some of my all-time favorites are floating around the platform’s vast library.

I mean, I could go on and on about revisiting classics like The Evil Dead, Hellraiser, or even The Thing from Outer Space, but you get the picture. Sure, you’ll have to dig through some not-so-great titles to find what you’re looking for, so treat it like the budget bin at Walmart.

Again, don’t shame me because of this whole Texas Chain Saw Massacre business. I promise, this problem will be rectified sooner rather than later…