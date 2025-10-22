Khloé Kardashian Responded After Savannah Guthrie Admitted She Was ‘So Embarrassed’ To Ask About Her Paternity On Air (But Did It Anyway)
I'm cringing a little myself.
As a seasoned journalist and media personality, Savannah Guthrie has a wealth of experience interviewing high-profile people. Of course, like anyone, the Today co-anchor isn’t infallible when it comes to her work, and she recently admitted that. Guthrie recalled a situation in which she asked a very personal question of reality TV star and businesswoman Khloé Kardashian. And, after Guthrie brought up that snafu, Kardashian herself weighed in with a response.
Savannah Guthrie’s co-anchor stint on Today began in 2012. While she had news experience ahead of landing that gig, it seems she still had to find her footing. Guthrie revealed one of her earliest snafus while answering fan questions alongside co-hosts Craig Melvin and Carson Day as well as Watch What Happens Live’s Andy Cohen. When faced with the question of her greatest on-air blooper, Guthrie explained (on YouTube) what happened when she spoke with the third oldest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan:
Years ago, speculation arose that Khloé Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, engaged in an affair while she was married to Robert Kardashian Sr. Additionally, it was alleged that Jenner conceived Khloé at that time. The paternity-related drama made headlines at the time and was also tackled on Keeping Up with the Kardashians (which is streamable with a Peacock subscription). In the years that followed, even the now-deceased O.J. Simpson fielded questions about possibly being Khloé’s and, on multiple occasions, Simpson denied that.
Based on Guthrie’s recollection, Khloé Kardashian took her question in stride at the time. So it tracks that when she caught wind of the Today host’s confession, Kardashian shared a sweet comment under a post from Kards Katch Up on Instagram:
When it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, Khloé has historically never been one to hold back her opinion on a given topic. On some occasions, that can involve clapping back at Internet users who make unfounded claims or, as was the case with Savannah Guthrie, Khloé can also show love or extend grace. It’s sweet that the Revenge Body alum took a moment to praise Guthrie.
I’m personally not aware of any other on-air slip-ups that Guthrie may or may not have had since that particular Kardashian interview. Given the fact that she’s held her gig for so long, though, I’d find it easy to imagine that her colleagues are pleased with the work she’s done.
Today airs weekdays from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. ET on NBC amid the 2025 TV schedule. Also, for more on Khloé, grab a Hulu subscription and check out The Kardashians, which debuts its seventh season on Thursday, October 23.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.