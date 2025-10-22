Khloé Kardashian Responded After Savannah Guthrie Admitted She Was ‘So Embarrassed’ To Ask About Her Paternity On Air (But Did It Anyway)

As a seasoned journalist and media personality, Savannah Guthrie has a wealth of experience interviewing high-profile people. Of course, like anyone, the Today co-anchor isn’t infallible when it comes to her work, and she recently admitted that. Guthrie recalled a situation in which she asked a very personal question of reality TV star and businesswoman Khloé Kardashian. And, after Guthrie brought up that snafu, Kardashian herself weighed in with a response.

Savannah Guthrie’s co-anchor stint on Today began in 2012. While she had news experience ahead of landing that gig, it seems she still had to find her footing. Guthrie revealed one of her earliest snafus while answering fan questions alongside co-hosts Craig Melvin and Carson Day as well as Watch What Happens Live’s Andy Cohen. When faced with the question of her greatest on-air blooper, Guthrie explained (on YouTube) what happened when she spoke with the third oldest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan:

I asked Khloé Kardashian, like ten seconds before we were going to break, about the rumors that her father wasn’t her father. I was so embarrassed, because I felt, like, all this pressure. I just started [the job], and I felt like the producers wanted me to ask this dishy question, but I didn’t want to. So I let the time be running out till we were up against a hard break. So, at the very end, I’m like, ‘And Khloé, what about this rumor that Robert Kardashian’s not really your father?’ And [the crew was] like, ‘Ten, nine, eight,’ and I was so embarrassed. And she was such a class act, and she’s like, ‘Ah, nothing to it.’

Years ago, speculation arose that Khloé Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, engaged in an affair while she was married to Robert Kardashian Sr. Additionally, it was alleged that Jenner conceived Khloé at that time. The paternity-related drama made headlines at the time and was also tackled on Keeping Up with the Kardashians (which is streamable with a Peacock subscription). In the years that followed, even the now-deceased O.J. Simpson fielded questions about possibly being Khloé’s and, on multiple occasions, Simpson denied that.

Based on Guthrie’s recollection, Khloé Kardashian took her question in stride at the time. So it tracks that when she caught wind of the Today host’s confession, Kardashian shared a sweet comment under a post from Kards Katch Up on Instagram:

She’s a doll! It takes a big person to take accountability and I just love her!

When it comes to the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, Khloé has historically never been one to hold back her opinion on a given topic. On some occasions, that can involve clapping back at Internet users who make unfounded claims or, as was the case with Savannah Guthrie, Khloé can also show love or extend grace. It’s sweet that the Revenge Body alum took a moment to praise Guthrie.

I’m personally not aware of any other on-air slip-ups that Guthrie may or may not have had since that particular Kardashian interview. Given the fact that she’s held her gig for so long, though, I’d find it easy to imagine that her colleagues are pleased with the work she’s done.

Today airs weekdays from 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. ET on NBC amid the 2025 TV schedule.