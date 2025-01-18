I Kind Of Think Timothée Chalamet's Style Is Cool, But The Internet Is Not Holding Back With The Kardashian Fashion Jokes: 'I Bet He Stole That From Stormi'

Not only is Timonthée Chalamet’s incredible streak of good movies been widely analyzed, but the actor's great red carpet looks and street style have also been much discussed. I know I’m always on the lookout for another fashion moment from the Oscar nominee, especially because of how original his fashion sense is. But, since Chalamet is connected with another fashion icon in Kylie Jenner, fans recently made jokes related to the reality star and businesswoman as well as her daughter Stormi when Chalamet stepped out with a tiny Chanel purse on.

When Chalamet was in Paris for his continued promotional campaign for A Complete Unknown, he signed autographs for fans while rocking a Las Vegas Raiders starter jacket and baggy jeans. Those were accessorized with a baseball cap, studded belt and a very small denim Chanel bag. Upon the look making rounds on X, fans couldn’t stop coming to Kardashian-centric conclusions. Check out some of the comments:

“I’d be playing in kylie’s closet too, mhm.” - @taeseru

“I bet he stole that from stormi” - @_manuzeth

“Borrowing from Kylie’s collection. So real🖤” - @teddychalamet

“Not Stormi already giving Timmy her hand-me-downs 😩😩😖😖” - @Candace36148567

“Babe that is stormi’s purse.” - @celazed

“Girl that’s Stormi’s wym.” -@TokenWorship

For almost two years now, Timonthée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have reportedly been an item. The couple recently had a date night at the Golden Globes together, but Jenner didn’t post about the actor on her social media when gushing over the event. With that in mind, plus the fact that Jenner notably has a sizable purse collection and keeps her six-year-old well dressed, fans are surely of the thinking that Chalamet is raiding the closet of his reported girlfriend and her child.

The joke isn’t completely off base, considering Stormi Webster has been seen with a few mini designer bags herself. She had a $12,000 Hermès Kelly backpack when she was just two, after being gifted a similar red mini Chanel flap bag (which fans pointed out) by DJ Khalad when she turned a year old. Hey, maybe Webster even offered up the bag for the Dune to borrow when he walked out that day?

However, it should also be noted that Timothée Chalamet is a brand ambassador for Chanel, so he probably has his own collection and hookups for the brand’s collection of highly-coveted items. Chalamet is one to make bold moves with his fashion, and donning a mini bag with his casual streetwear, is certainly an inspired look, too.

When the Bones and All star was in Rome, Italy on Friday, he opted for another solid fashion moment by donning a fuzzy knit sweater, white scarf around his neck and brown cross body bag while with his A Complete Unknown co-star Edward Norton. Take a look:

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images)

Timothée Chalamet has been wearing some great looks in Europe amid the wave of praise for his performance as Bob Dylan (check out why I loved the movie in our A Complete Unknown review). To put it simply, his style is impeccable, and I wouldn't be surprised if he shows it off again next weekend when he hosts and serves as musical guest on SNL. Now I’m curious if he’ll talk about his sense of style and Kylie Jenner during his upcoming monologue.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the meantime, check out A Complete Unknown in theaters now. Also, for more Kardashian/Jenner centeric-developments, stream The Kardashians using a Hulu subscription.