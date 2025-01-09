Kylie Jenner Didn’t Mention Timothée Chalamet In Her Golden Globes Post, But Kris Jenner And Khloé Kardashian Still Seemingly Showed Support For Their Relationship

When the Golden Globe Awards aired on the 2025 TV schedule this week, it was impossible not to see Kylie Jenner in the background next to boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, whispering with Elle Fanning and possibly getting snubbed by Demi Moore . However, when The Kardashians star posted some behind-the-scenes photos from the event, she notably didn’t include or even mention Chalamet, who starred in two of the movies nominated for Best Motion Picture-Drama. Jenner continued to keep her relationship private, but her mom and Khloé Kardashian weren’t shy about showing their support.

Kylie Jenner Leaves Timothée Chalamet Out Of Her Golden Globes Instagram Post

Timothée Chalamet brought his girlfriend of nearly two years to the awards show as both Dune: Part Two and A Complete Unknown were nominated for Golden Globes (and Chalamet himself for his role in the latter). Kylie Jenner was seen proudly snapping photos of the actor, but none of those appeared on Instagram , as she showed off her vintage 1999 Versace gown.

Funnily enough, Kylie Jenner did include a pic of her with Timothée Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown co-stars, Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro, saying in the caption that she spent the “cuuutest night w the cutest girls.”

The youngest sibling on the Kardashian-Jenner family tree has insisted on keeping her relationship with Timothée Chalamet out of the public eye, even skipping the Golden Globes red carpet. While they have been caught going incognito for movie dates and showing PDA at public events like a Beyoncé concert , she won’t talk about him in interviews and has not ever featured him on her social media.

Kylie Jenner’s Mom And Sisters Show Support For The Relationship

Kylie Jenner’s refusal to go Instagram official with her beau didn’t keep her family from showing their support of the couple on the platform. Vogue shared some pics of the lovebirds, including one of them kissing at their table, and the post earned likes from both Kris Jenner and Kylie’s sister Kendall.

Khloé Kardashian, meanwhile, double-tapped a post on a fan account that included some candid photos and videos of her little sister at the Golden Globes. Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning looked like they were all having a great time, with big smiles on their faces, so it’s easy to see why the big sis liked this post so much.

Because the Wonka actor and the reality TV star have insisted on keeping their love out of the public eye — an admittedly rare event in Kylie Jenner’s family — they’ve opened themselves up to plenty of scrutiny from the fans. Rumors of their breakup have circulated every so often over the past year or so, along with allegations that Timothée Chalamet may be on Kris Jenner’s bad side .

