Tom Brady Has Some Roast Regrets, But Looks Like He’s Recuperating Pretty Nicely With A Sunny Yacht Vacation

After the event that was Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady, the retired quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers expressed some regrets about this entry on the 2024 TV schedule . As Brady admitted he’d never do a roast again , his reasons were pretty focused on the reaction of, in his words, “the people I love most in the world.”

That’s a pretty serious reaction to such a prolific comedy event, but don’t get too hung up on it, as Brady looks to be recuperating nicely. If anything, his social media post celebrating Memorial Day with some footage from a sunny yacht vacation seems to suggest Tommy’s doin’ just fine on the open seas. Feel free to watch the results, shared here:

If I’m being totally honest, it’s hard to be in a bad mood when you’ve got good people out on the water to hang with. I mean, look at how clear that water is?! While I’m not as versed in this relaxation technique as Mr. Brady might be, his seafaring shenanigans do make for a good Memorial Day kickoff.

We may only roast the ones we love, but one has to admit that this isn’t exactly Tom Brady’s specialty. So seeing the New England Patriots legend kicking back with good company is definitely a sign that, reservations aside, the man’s already moving past that night of infamy. Though while we're on the subject of roasts, all that's missing are some hot dogs and hamburgers, and this clip would be the epitome of that first summer holiday in the U.S.

Let’s face it, it’s hard to fake that Brady smile, and he wears it quite often and quite proudly in the reel above. But at the same time, those roast-based concerns were also very genuine; and for good reason. Just looking at the Tom Brady roast highlights , the comic brutality of the night in question happened to be.

Even the most experienced comedy fans know how unhinged and off color an event like The Roast of Tom Brady can get. If anything, conventional wisdom suggests that the deeper the roast cuts, the better the result. Which only makes Nikki Glaser’s commentary on Ben Affleck’s performance of that night all the more fitting.

For now, the only roasting Tom Brady has to worry about is how bronze he wants his shirtless self to become. And since it's only the beginning of the American summer season, the man is undoubtedly going to pace himself. With that in mind, if this is the beginning of what some could call "Hot Brady Summer," then how the hell does he even begin to top this in his next video?

Regrets or not, The Roast of Tom Brady happened, and you can reap all of the benefits. With an active Netflix subscription, the Kevin Hart-hosted celebration is ready to watch at your convenience. And if you’re wondering why people were booing Kim Kardashian, or want to know the story behind Rob Gronkowski’s off-script roast, we've got you covered.