‘It Wasn’t Swiftie Meditated’: Kim Kardashian Was Booed Heavily At Tom Brady’s Roast, And Now We Know Why It Happened

There’s been a lot of fuss over Kim Kardashian getting booed when she took the stage at The Roast of Tom Brady (available to stream with a Netflix subscription ), especially when it became apparent that the streamer chose to edit out the boos . The timing had some thinking Swifties might have been responsible for the negative reaction, given that the roast was held just weeks after Taylor Swift seemed to mention her feud with The Kardashians star in the supposed diss track “thanK you aIMee,” but according to Nikki Glaser, that’s not what happened.

Nikki Glaser delivered some of the night’s harshest and most hilarious jokes , as athletes, celebrities and comedians came together to honor seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady. When it came to what happened with Kim Kardashian, however, the FBoy Island host shut down rumors that the boos were related to Taylor Swift, telling the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast :

It wasn’t Swiftie-meditated. I do have that on good information. It just kinda caught on too much.

Nikki Glaser — a “huge” Swiftie herself — said she was disappointed when she thought the boos might have come from Taylor Swift’s fans, who she called “my people,” so she was relieved when she ran into someone the next night at The Comedy Store who was able to clear it up.

Apparently there was some “wild guy” at The Roast of Tom Brady who had a reputation for starting shit, and he started booing Kim Kardashian as a joke. In Nikki Glaser’s words:

He started the boo, just like as a joke. He was just, like probably had too many drinks or something, and he’s not affiliated with Swifties, anything, just felt like saying a ‘boo’ into the air. And apparently, everyone was just so riled up … so it just kind of caught wind.

According to CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb, who attended The Roast of Tom Brady , Kim Kardashian actually got booed three separate times, and Nikki Glaser gave her props for being a good sport and not letting the negativity rattle her . Not just that, the comedian said the reality star stayed through the whole show — which was not true of everyone who appeared on the special — and being present in the moment, as she laughed from her table in the audience.

Kim Kardashian seems to have moved on from all the drama between her, Taylor Swift and Kanye West , but the Eras Tour star has indicated the same is not true to for, recalling to Time magazine last year how her “career was taken away” from her following the heavily edited (and illegally recorded) phone call that Kardashian released between Swift and Ye.

Regardless of where the two stand now, it doesn't seem like Kim Kardashian can blame the Swifties for the response to her appearance at The Roast of Tom Brady.