Tom Hardy Responds To Those Knives Out 3 Casting Rumors

Rian Johnson's Knives Out was a massive hit, which inspired it to grow into a full franchise. Both the original and the Glass Onion's cast list were star-studded, and fans are eager to see what ensemble the filmmaker assembles for the threequel Wake Up Dead Man. There are some rumors swirling around about the Knives Out 3 cast, and Tom Hardy recently responded to chatter that he's in the movie.

What we know about Knives Out 3 is limited, but the movie's casting announcements have definitely been thrilling. Filming for Wake Up Dead Man has started, so fans are hoping that an official cast list is released sooner rather than later. Tom Hardy recently spoke to ET Online about the rumors he's in the upcoming whodunnit, he said:

Nobody's called me about this. This came out in the Google machine this morning, even I was like 'What's this?' Someone's gotta ask me. Sounds cool, but no one's asked me. That's showbiz, right? Maybe I am in it!

There you have it. While he tried to keep the mystery alive in his final comment, it certainly sounds like the Venom star won't have a major role in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Although it sounds like he would be open to appearing if he actually did get the call from Johnson and company.

A big appeal of Knives Out and its sequel Glass Onion (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) is that stellar casts that Rian Johnson assembles for each movie. The forthcoming threequel is no exception, with confirmed names including Daniel Craig's return as Benoit Blanc, along with Josh Brolin, Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, and more.

Given the title of Wake Up Dead Man, some fans are also theorizing that the third Knives Out movie might be Daniel Craig's last. This is just one possibility at this point, and shows how much fan anticipation is behind the mystery franchise as a whole. That includes rumors about both its cast and its plot.

As a director, Rian Johnson has been wholly focused on the Knives Out franchise, in addition to the TV series Poker Face (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription). And as such, his upcoming Star Wars movie has been put on the back burner. Although Johnson does seem like he's still interested.

While Tom Hardy seemingly isn't filming Glass Onion 3, he's got his own threequel coming to theaters shortly. He'll once again reprise his role as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance, which is expected to be his final bow as the character. But who knows? Maybe he'll end up with a cameo in Rian Johnson's whodunnit after all.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is expected to be released sometime in 2025. In the meantime, check the 2025 movie release dates.