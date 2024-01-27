After Learning That Knives Out 3 Will Begin Production This Year, Fans Have Some A+ Casting Ideas That Rian Johnson Needs To Take Note Of

Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Edward Norton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kate Hudson, LaKeith Stanfield, Madelyn Cline, Ana de Armas, Dave Bautista – all those folks have appeared in a Knives Out mystery by Rian Johnson, and that’s not even scratching the surface of the A+ Knives Out cast and Glass Onion ensemble . Well, now that we know a third installment in Benoit Blanc’s whodunnit series will go into production soon, fans are throwing all their casting ideas on social media. And I sure hope the writer/director is taking notes, because these are brilliant.

Knives Out 3 is set to go into production later this year, meaning we’ll likely find out who will make up its cast soon-ish. Between Rian Johnson’s first two films starring Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc and his Natasha Lyonne-led series Poker Face , he’s proven over and over again that he knows how to assemble an epic cast. Therefore, fans are expecting a list of greats to make up the ensemble of the third Knives Out mystery, and they have some brilliant ideas, like @tedsbecca who is campaigning for James Marsden:

you know who would eat in a knives out movie? james marsden. pic.twitter.com/MBBQzvLP2G https://t.co/ifFs8AEXRMJanuary 26, 2024 See more

James Marsden – who received an Emmy nomination for Jury Duty – is such a fabulous actor who is genuinely hilarious, and I think he’d fit in perfectly to this wacky world of mystery.

Sticking to the world of comedy, @ZoeRoseBryant called out an actress that I think many would love to see in a Rian Johnson whodunnit, posting:

ayo edebiri. next question

The Knives Out movies always feature extremely talented up-and-coming actors – like Ana de Armas and Madelyn Cline. Considering Edebiri’s background in comedy as well as her recent rise because of her work on The Bear, audiences would be thrilled to see her in one of these movies, myself included.

Meanwhile, @CoyJandreau was looking back at other iconic mystery movies for his dream cast. Considering we sadly might never get a Nice Guys sequel , I’m 100% on board with him fan-casting Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe in Knives Out 3:

If we’re never getting a Nice Guys sequel. It’s time. https://t.co/1sJfYQsrnE pic.twitter.com/u1ScDQxFzgJanuary 27, 2024 See more

When it comes to @heyitsjennalynn’s take, she noted that she’s willing to die on the hill of getting 2023 Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan into the threequel, and I would die on that hill too:

I will die on this hill. https://t.co/r4v598g9mu pic.twitter.com/pmldqxbGO2January 27, 2024 See more

There were also some fun unconventional picks for Knives Out 3 ensemble members. However, considering Stephen Sondheim and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made cameos at the same time in Glass Onion, nothing is impossible. So, @hpeeryhorton , I hope your dream comes true:

Martin Scorsese. For real. This is not sarcastic or ironic or an attempt at quirky humor. I legit think Martin Scorsese is the kind of actor who would fit into Rian Johnson's Knivesverse PERFECTLY.

People really have some brilliant and unique ideas for the Knives Out 3 cast, and I’m so here for them. Along with the fun ones highlighted above, here are a few more fun requests for the Oscar-nominated writer:

Zendaya , Sarah Drew, Sofia Vergara ans Viola Davis. i mean....The power!! - @BellamyKeppner

Funny Adam Driver would be top tier - @eva_kirby21

here’s how I get Pedro [Pascal] and Kieran [Culkin] in a movie together, walk with me here - @sottgoods

Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega! They would be amazing together. 🤣 - @imtiffanyblair

Jennifer Lawrence would be PERFECT in a film like this - @_Syncopy_

I'm here to spread the Sam Rockwell for Knives Out 3 agenda again - @NeonTravesty

How To Watch Rian Johnson's Mysteries (Image credit: T-Street/ Lionsgate) Watch Knives Out Tubi and Glass Onion with a Netflix subscription.

Really, the possibilities are endless, and I can’t wait to see the cast Rian Johnson assembles for his next Knives Out mystery.