After Learning That Knives Out 3 Will Begin Production This Year, Fans Have Some A+ Casting Ideas That Rian Johnson Needs To Take Note Of
Are you seeing all this Rian Johnson?
Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Edward Norton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kate Hudson, LaKeith Stanfield, Madelyn Cline, Ana de Armas, Dave Bautista – all those folks have appeared in a Knives Out mystery by Rian Johnson, and that’s not even scratching the surface of the A+ Knives Out cast and Glass Onion ensemble. Well, now that we know a third installment in Benoit Blanc’s whodunnit series will go into production soon, fans are throwing all their casting ideas on social media. And I sure hope the writer/director is taking notes, because these are brilliant.
Knives Out 3 is set to go into production later this year, meaning we’ll likely find out who will make up its cast soon-ish. Between Rian Johnson’s first two films starring Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc and his Natasha Lyonne-led series Poker Face, he’s proven over and over again that he knows how to assemble an epic cast. Therefore, fans are expecting a list of greats to make up the ensemble of the third Knives Out mystery, and they have some brilliant ideas, like @tedsbecca who is campaigning for James Marsden:
you know who would eat in a knives out movie? james marsden. pic.twitter.com/MBBQzvLP2G https://t.co/ifFs8AEXRMJanuary 26, 2024
James Marsden – who received an Emmy nomination for Jury Duty – is such a fabulous actor who is genuinely hilarious, and I think he’d fit in perfectly to this wacky world of mystery.
Sticking to the world of comedy, @ZoeRoseBryant called out an actress that I think many would love to see in a Rian Johnson whodunnit, posting:
The Knives Out movies always feature extremely talented up-and-coming actors – like Ana de Armas and Madelyn Cline. Considering Edebiri’s background in comedy as well as her recent rise because of her work on The Bear, audiences would be thrilled to see her in one of these movies, myself included.
Meanwhile, @CoyJandreau was looking back at other iconic mystery movies for his dream cast. Considering we sadly might never get a Nice Guys sequel, I’m 100% on board with him fan-casting Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe in Knives Out 3:
If we’re never getting a Nice Guys sequel. It’s time. https://t.co/1sJfYQsrnE pic.twitter.com/u1ScDQxFzgJanuary 27, 2024
When it comes to @heyitsjennalynn’s take, she noted that she’s willing to die on the hill of getting 2023 Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan into the threequel, and I would die on that hill too:
I will die on this hill. https://t.co/r4v598g9mu pic.twitter.com/pmldqxbGO2January 27, 2024
There were also some fun unconventional picks for Knives Out 3 ensemble members. However, considering Stephen Sondheim and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made cameos at the same time in Glass Onion, nothing is impossible. So, @hpeeryhorton, I hope your dream comes true:
People really have some brilliant and unique ideas for the Knives Out 3 cast, and I’m so here for them. Along with the fun ones highlighted above, here are a few more fun requests for the Oscar-nominated writer:
- Zendaya , Sarah Drew, Sofia Vergara ans Viola Davis. i mean....The power!! -@BellamyKeppner
- Funny Adam Driver would be top tier -@eva_kirby21
- here’s how I get Pedro [Pascal] and Kieran [Culkin] in a movie together, walk with me here -@sottgoods
- Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega! They would be amazing together. 🤣 -@imtiffanyblair
- Jennifer Lawrence would be PERFECT in a film like this -@_Syncopy_
- I'm here to spread the Sam Rockwell for Knives Out 3 agenda again -@NeonTravesty
Watch Knives Out Tubi and Glass Onion with a Netflix subscription.
Really, the possibilities are endless, and I can’t wait to see the cast Rian Johnson assembles for his next Knives Out mystery.
It seems highly unlikely that the third Benoit Blanc whodunnit will premiere on the 2024 movie schedule since reports say it will go into production toward the end of this year. However, I suspect that we’ll learn about who ends up in the film as it starts to shoot, and hopefully, some of the names mentioned above will be part of it.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Erik Swann
By Ryan LaBee
By Ryan LaBee
By Jeff McCobb
By Mick Joest
By Mike Reyes
By Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes