Tom Holland's Cherry Co-Star Spills The Tea On The Spidey Actor Not Paying His Own Dang Bar Tab

When you’re a star of potential upcoming Marvel movies like Tom Holland, that MCU money seems to be easy to come by. That being said, anyone who’s human will tell you that sometimes even a healthy Spider-Man paycheck won’t stop you from forgetting to pay your bar tab. Or at least, that seemed to be the case in a scenario involving Holland and his Cherry co-star, Leo Woodall. This is a story you'll want to hear, folks.

As the White Lotus alum has been in the public eye quite a bit lately for his role on the Netflix series adaptation of One Day, a recent clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show ’s TikTok brought this story to light in a good-natured manner. What’s even better is that after Leo Woodall told the story, Clarkson then surprised him with a moment of pure TV comedy. You can see it for yourself below:

Much like our own Danielle Bruncati was unprepared for One Day’s tragic ending , it sounds like the actor really didn’t expect to pick up the tab for the star of such movies as Uncharted and The Impossible. But, before anyone accuses Mr. Holland of forgetting those huge Marvel bonuses accidentally revealed by Tom Hollander , it actually does sound like there’s room to interpret this as an accident.

We also need to consider that the entire situation left this member of the Cherry cast only covering a $7 beer. So, thankfully, it's not like Leo Woodall was saddled with a huge rager of a bar bill to clear up at the end of the night.

Is it ideal to have to cover your co-worker’s beer out of nowhere? No. But did Leo Woodall handle it like a champ, and eventually get paid back by Kelly Clarkson? Indeed he did, and in moment that totally reinforced how much Clarkson is crushing her gig as a daytime talk show host. Though, at the same time, if Tom Holland hopes to guest star on Clarkson's eponymous program any time soon, he'd better be sure to keep those interest rates in mind when making plans.

Naturally, Leo Woodall has been a star on the rise, thanks to his recent gig on Netflix being one hell of a tearjerker. With bigger things more than likely on the horizon for his career, he just might find himself becoming a star of a stature to that of Tom Holland. In which case, he’d better remember this story any time he’s out for drinks with colleagues; because you can bet they’ll certainly remember it for him if he doesn’t.