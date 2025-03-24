Charlie Cox Snuck Into A Theater To See Spider-Man: No Way Home, And His Funny Story Sounds A Bit Different From His Old Pal Andrew Garfield’s Screening

By published

Charlie Cox had a wild experience on the opening night of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Charlie Cox as Matt Murdoch talking to Peter Parker, Happy and Aunt May in Spider-Man: No Way Home
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his own show but it’s not the first time we have seen the Man Without Fear. Daredevil made several MCU cameo appearances before his own show, Daredevil: Born Again, including a memorable scene in the star-studded Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While most fans were certainly thrilled to see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their roles as Spider-Man, they weren’t the only heroes on the screen. As Cox appeared in a brief scene as Peter Parker’s lawyer, in his official return to Marvel. It was a big moment for the actor and the character and he tells GQ that Marvel got him even more pumped when it happened. He explained…

I was told by Marvel, ‘Make sure you go on the first weekend. It’s gonna be so exciting. The reaction to you – it’s a big secret. Everyone’s gonna freak out. I live in Connecticut, so I contacted a movie theater complex, and Marvel helped me out and got a hold of the manager. ‘Can you sneak me in the back so that I can be there on the opening weekend.

To be fair, Charlie Cox’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home wasn’t a complete secret. There had been rumors of his appearance and an image of him on set had also leaked out. Having said that, certainly, not everybody was completely up on every rumor, so a lot of people wouldn’t have known about it.

Cox wasn’t the only one who made a point to visit a theater on opening weekend. Andrew Garfield had previously revealed that he and Tobey Maguire went to a theater together on opening weekend so they could watch the fan reaction to their appearance. Much like Cox, there had been rumors of their appearance in the film, but nothing was known for sure.

Garfield and Maguire apparently had a blast on opening night. Unfortunately, it seems things didn’t quite go according to plan for Charlie Cox. While Cox says Marvel had pumped him up that people would go crazy seeing him on screen, that apparently didn’t happen. The actor explained…

So my wife came with me, and she’s filming my reaction. [There was] nothing, dead, tumbleweeds. I remember one guy went, ‘Oh, cool!’ [Laughs] That was it. And my wife’s filming. I’m like, ‘Turn off the camera. Turn off the fucking camera.’

Honestly, this is depressing I feel sad for Charlie Cox, I distinctly remember Matt Murdoch getting a decent cheer in my theater when he came on screen, so maybe this was just a bad screening for some reason. Cox would go on to appear in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and Echo before returning to his own series, Daredevil: Born Again which you can now watch with a Disney+ subscription.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

