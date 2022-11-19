Travis Barker’s Son Landon Opens Up About His Dad, And I Am Loving This Father/Son Relationship

Fans of Travis Barker have gotten to see a good bit more of his personal life since he started dating Kourtney Kardashian and appearing on her family’s Hulu reality series The Kardashians. While a lot of the Blink 182 drummer’s screen time is spent engaging in PDA with his wife, we really do get a feel for how much the couple prioritizes their combined six children. Barker’s son Landon only strengthened that perception when he talked about his rocker dad, and his sweet comments have me absolutely in love with this father/son relationship.

Not every 19-year-old has the nicest things to say about their parents, but Landon Barker was nothing but complimentary when opening up about Travis Barker. He told E! News :

He's always in my corner. He's always there for me as I am for him.

It’s not just that Travis Barker supports Landon unconditionally, it's the fact that Landon is aware of it, and also supports his father in the same way. The drummer certainly had his son’s back at one of Landon’s October shows. The teen, who performs under the name OTG Landon, was joined on stage by his dad at the October 16 show at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles to perform an unreleased collaboration. Landon said he’s inspired by his father’s drive, telling E!:

I guess the best way to say it is he's making shit happen and doing things that he genuinely enjoys. If that's putting Blink back together, if that's being in the studio, whatever it is, I feel like he's prioritizing what he wants and people are impressed by it and people enjoy it. I feel like he's really just doing what makes him happy.

The pride is obvious when Landon talks about Travis Barker prioritizing things that make him happy — like reuniting with his band for a world tour, thanks to Kourtney Kardashian — and you can’t argue with the example that sets for his children. In addition to Landon, he shares 16-year-old daughter Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler as well as his 23-year-old stepdaughter Atiana from Moakler’s relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

The blending of his family with Kourtney Kardashian and her three children — Mason (12), Penelope (10) and Reign (7), who she shares with Scott Disick — has been smooth. The couple has said, that they were neighbors and friends for years before their relationship became romantic .

I’d be interested in knowing what kind of relationship advice Travis Barker gives his teenage son, who has been dating Dancing With the Stars contestant and TikTok star Charli D’Amelio since June.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Landon Barker is as close to his mother as he is his dad. Shanna Moakler recently denied reports that she and her daughter Alabama are estranged , despite their rocky relationship in the past. In 2021 Alabama said her mom has “never completely been in [her] life,” and her brother supported those claims, adding that Moakler wasn’t in their lives the same way their dad was.