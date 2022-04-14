Kourtney Kardashian Finally Opens Up About How She And Travis Barker Became More Than Friends

Our favorite reality TV family is back! The Kardashians made its Hulu premiere April 14, and while it hasn’t quite been a full year since Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped, a lot happened while the cameras weren’t rolling. Fans are excited to hear more about the relationships that have formed, and not just concerning Kim Kardashian’s pretty serious romance with Pete Davidson . Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were friends long before they were making out on red carpets , and thanks to The Kardashians, we now have the deets on how they took things to the next level.

Previews for Hulu’s The Kardashians teased that viewers are going to get an inside look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s efforts to have a baby . In the premiere, though, the Poosh founder took us back to the beginning, revealing that even after she made her feelings known, her now-fiancé seemed nervous to exit the friend zone. Kourtney said the drummer left it up to her to make first contact:

I just put it out there, like flirtatious conversation. Finally, I think once I made it known, he asked me to watch a movie, and the whole movie, he didn’t make a move. … He was taking a long time. The movie was over, and then, I was like– We started another movie, and I was like, ‘I don’t have time for this, like, movie marathon.’ So I made the first move.

It’s pretty adorable that Travis Barker was so nervous about crossing that line with Kourtney Kardashian that he went through a whole movie without making a move. How many movies into that marathon would it have taken the musician to work up the courage? I love that Kourtney was all, “Nobody got time for this,” and took matters into her own hands, so to speak.

The couple have apparently been friends for over a decade, as it was established on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that they were neighbors and their kids were friends. Travis Barker even made a few appearances on the family’s first reality show. Check out Kourtney Kardashian talking about the movie date that changed everything:

He may have been nervous then, but Travis Barker's trepidation has long since passed. The PDA-loving couple have taken their love around the world after Kourtney helped the drummer overcome his fear of flying following the 2008 plane crash he was in that resulted in four deaths. They got engaged in October 2021 after less than a year of dating, and even followed Barker’s performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards with a Las Vegas wedding officiated by an Elvis impersonator .

The oldest Kardashian sister, however, later clarified on Instagram that they hadn’t gotten a marriage license, so surely another (legal) ceremony is still in the works! While we wish their relationship was all sexy Disneyland dates and steamy vampire pics , Kourtney Kardashian, 42, has opened up about the difficulty of conceiving a child, and that’s part of the journey we’ll continue to watch as The Kardashians continues.