Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Actually Have A Perfectly Logical Reason For Those Open-Mouth Tongue Kisses

The public displays of affection between Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker are on another level. The couple, whose close friendship turned romantic about two years ago, have been seen making out on the Grammy’s red carpet , kissing passionately at Disneyland , and putting their love for each other on display so frequently that each of their exes has even commented about it. Everyone, in fact, from their famous reality TV family to Ellen DeGeneres to Kravis’ social media followers have shared opinions about their open-mouthed, tongue-licking style of PDA, but Kourtney revealed there’s actually a perfectly reasonable explanation for it.

On the November 17 episode of The Kardashians, “It’s Met Monday!” cameras followed all of the KarJenner family members as they prepared for the Met Gala. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, naturally, coordinated their wardrobes, and before hitting the red carpet, the couple opened their mouths for some light tongue wrestling. The Poosh boss explained:

I don’t want to get lipstick all over him, and I don’t want to, like, ruin my lipstick. But we also don’t want to not kiss, so we’ll kiss with our tongues.

So there you have it, folks! There is a practical reason why we see so much Kravis tongue at public red-carpet events. We have seen the Kardashians go to crazy lengths in the name of fashion , so Kourtney not wanting to smear her lipstick or get any on her husband actually makes sense. Sure, there’s probably a happy medium between not kissing at all and licking the insides of each other’s mouths, but if that’s what makes them happy, who am I to argue with that?

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, however, seemed like he did want to argue with that, when he got caught DMing Younes Bendjima , another one of her exes, about photos of Kravis making out in Italy. Disick wrote:

Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy

Shanna Moakler, who was married to the Blink 182 drummer from 2004 to 2008, also caused some drama with the affectionate couple , when she said last year that she had no ill will toward Travis Barker’s new relationship, but their public displays of affection were a little off-putting. In her words:

I'm very much over my ex. It's been a long time. However, do I think some of the PDA that he's doing with her is weird? [Yes].

Kim Kardashian , however, is fully Team Kravis, and when Ellen DeGeneres asked her, “What is wrong with them?” she staunchly defended her older sister , insisting that while, “it’s a lot,” they're also so cute, and she loved how happy they are together.