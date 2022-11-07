Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Responds After Claims Are Made She’s Estranged From Their Daughter

We’ve all seen over the past year or so how close Kourtney Kardashian is to Travis Barker’s children, 19-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as well as his stepdaughter, 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya. They have been featured in many of the newlyweds’ social media posts , and the Poosh founder has even spoken on The Kardashians about how much she loves her stepkids. The teens’ relationship with their mother, however, has been somewhat rocky, but Moakler clapped back after reports claimed that she and 16-year-old Alabama were “estranged.”

After gossip site Perez Hilton reported that things had gone sour between the Celebrity Big Brother alum and her teenage daughter, Shanna Moakler took to Instagram Stories to dispel that rumor, claiming (via The Blast ):

@Perez Hilton my daughter and I are not estranged. WTF is this garbage. We have been friends for years, I’d think you’d just text me.

Shanna Moakler expressed disappointment in her “friend” for apparently not reaching out for verification before posting rumors of mother-daughter strife. She then posted a throwback photo of herself with all three of her children, writing on it:

I raised my kids Fuck all of you for trying to shame me.

Perez Hilton’s claims of friction between Shanna Moakler and Alabama were apparently inspired by one of Shanna Moakler’s recent Instagram posts . In response to a commenter asking why her daughter didn’t follow her on the social media platform, she responded:

apparently I'm a raging asshole that's the word on the street lol

Now, Alabama Barker wouldn’t be the first 16-year-old to think her mother is a raging asshole, so that alone wouldn’t necessarily be proof of an estrangement. However, Shanna Moakler hasn’t always been on the best of terms with her children. In May 2021 Alabama wrote on her Instagram Stories (via US Weekly ):

My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.

And while Shanna Moakler responded that Alabama Barker’s claims were “completely ridiculous,” Landon Barker backed up his sister, saying that Moakler wasn’t in their lives the same way their dad was. In June 2021, it was confirmed by Page Six that Moakler and her younger two kids weren’t on speaking terms.

Things started to look up earlier this year, however, after Shanna Moalker broke up with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, following a scary, expletive-filled rant on Instagram Live for which he was arrested on charges of felony domestic violence . She and Alabama posed for a photo together in March.