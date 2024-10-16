Taylor Swift Announced Her Eras Tour Book And A New TTPD Vinyl, And We Need To Take A Second To Appreciate The Swifties' Hilarious Reactions

Well, we still might not have the re-release of Reputation , but Taylor Swift is giving Swifties more to look forward to with the release of an Eras Tour book and physical copies of the full Anthology of The Tortured Poets Department. Of course, this announcement is exciting. However, the pop star’s fans are having a ball on social media as they joke about these items that will be exclusively released at Target on Black Friday.

To celebrate the final leg of the Eras Tour kicking off this week, Taylor Swift took to her Instagram to let fans know about The Official Eras Tour Book and The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology’s vinyl and CD editions. The items will be exclusive to Target, and they’ll be released on November 29, as you can see in the video below:

As was to be expected, Swifties flocked to social media to talk about these new items. From a book that will document everything special about the Eras Tour (like the “22” hat and the surprise songs ) to the long-awaited full version of TTPD, overall, they're thrilled. @john_6rande encapsulated the general feeling about all this well by writing:

holding my entire personality for the last 2 years in her hands that’s nice https://t.co/QVcr3jY4FYOctober 15, 2024

Meanwhile, there was a surprising amount of chatter about the Eras Tour book being like a Bible of sorts, as @thisisluutrying posted:

i’ll be telling my kids this is the bible pic.twitter.com/yWcJkMAQfqOctober 15, 2024

Keeping this trend going, and showing how hilariously devoted Swifties are, @thisisertrying used an A+ Gilmore Girls meme to get out their feelings about this book that looks perfect for a coffee table:

It’s also not lost on Swifties how much these items cost. Much like how some have spent an arm and a leg to go to the Eras Tour in person, getting her newest merchandise is also expensive. Admittedly it doesn’t cost nearly as much, but to get all three items it’s over $100 -- $117.97 (before tax) to be exact. Breaking that cost down, according to Target, the book will retail for $39.99 while the TTPD vinyl costs $59.99 and the CD sits at $17.99 .

The $60 vinyl is what’s really got Swifties spinning in hilarious ways as they look at the lovely four Earth-toned records it comes with. @idid1thingright had an incredibly funny take on purchasing the record as they posted:

unfortunately this is the only anthology i can afford rn https://t.co/h8zMvzZoQf pic.twitter.com/PMCDh5sBbHOctober 15, 2024

Meanwhile, @dearread3r posted about the endless spending cycle we Swifties are in with an apt Squidward meme:

Much like Swifties reactions to TTPD’s release as well as their clowning over when Rep might come out, their posts about these new releases are so silly and clearly it's all in good fun.

I bet many of them will be showing up at Target on Black Friday to fight like they’re buying a deeply discounted TV, and I wish them the best. In the meantime, it’s time to turn our attention back to the Eras Tour as it starts up its final leg in Miami this weekend!