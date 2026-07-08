Kelly Reilly Calls On Fans To Speak Out About Wanting Yellowstone Fave On Dutton Ranch

Much like CBS’ Marshals, the Yellowstone spinoff Dutton Ranch wrapped up its first season on the 2026 TV schedule with a youthful main character falling into the antagonist’s clutches, and with a potentially mysterious murder to boot. Since Season 2 was already ordered up, there’s no need to worry about these cliffhangers going unanswered, and that energy can be spent trying to convince Paramount execs that more franchise vets need to appear.

Star Kelly Reilly knows that she and Cole Hauser can’t make any major casting decisions themselves, but still has her own personal hopes and desires for who the creative team might bring back from Yellowstone. Speaking with TV Insider, she said she’d especially love for Jen Landon’s Teeter to join the current Wheeler/Dutton set-up, and put some of that onus on fans to voice those wishes loudly enough for producers and the new Season 2 showrunner to take notice. As she put it:

I’d like Teeter [Jen Landon] to come back. That’s who I would like. She’s from Texas. Jen Landon, she’s one of my favorite people in the world to work with, and I’d love her to come back and play. We don’t get to make those decisions. There are people way above our heads who get to choose that, but we can definitely voice them and see if they think it’s a good idea. But if the fans want it, they should probably say so.

You heard her, people! Let's get the train on the tracks and the ball rolling for a #BringTeeterBack campaign. Prioritize it! (And now imagine what "prioritize it" would sound like filtered through Teeter's accent.)

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Calling for Teeter's return might not make a lick of sense if the character was a Montana native who'd vowed never to leave the region. But as Reilly points out, Teeter's no stranger to the Lone Star State. Granted, she'd admitted to Travis at one point that her Texarkana origins technically stem from Arkansas and not Texas, but them's semantics.

Nobody's bringing up Jimmy and his significant other, even though he's also in Texas, or should be at least. But I guess they're always busy working at the 6666 ranch and don't have much time to go off visiting Jimmy's former coworkers. Honestly, I don't know that I'd want to ever see Rip or Beth again after working at the Yellowstone, even under more pleasant circumstances. But I'm not a TV character. [Audience laughs.]

Wait...what was that? ... Hello? Okay. Never mind.

Someone who should want to make the trip to see Rip and Beth's new quarters is the latter's brother Kayce, who's obviously busy with his own drama over on Marshals. He would need to make a much