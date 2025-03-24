New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 5 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 24 - 30)
Mufasa: The Lion King and more are streaming this week.
March is starting to come to a close but the entertaining content isn’t ending any time soon. This week’s streaming highlights include multiple made-for-streaming movies, the streaming debut of a major 2024 blockbuster, and both new and continuing streaming series.
From Daredevil to The Lion King and Nicole Kidman to Seth Rogen it’s going to be an interesting week streaming and here’s what you’ll want to keep an eye open for.
Daredevil: Born Again, Episodes 5 & 6 March 25 (Disney+)
Rather than simply getting one episode of Daredevil: Born Again, this week we get two. Episode five is especially likely to get fans talking. It may have been my favorite episode of the season, but that may not be the opinion of everybody.
Mufasa: The Lion King March 26
Mufasa: The Lion King didn’t quite reach the billion-dollar heights of the Lion King remake, but the movie was a box office hit nonetheless. Director Barry Jenkins and the music of Lin-Manuel Miranda combine with Disney’s technically impressive digital animation to tell the prequel story of how Mufasa became the Lion King.
The Studio March 26 (Apple TV+)
With Silo and Severance, having an Apple TV+ subscription has recently been dedicated to psychological dramas, but comedy fans get something new this week. Hollywood loves little more than celebrating itself and Seth Rogen’s new series The Studio looks to do that, while certainly poking some fun along the way. Rogen plays the new head of a movie studio trying to navigate the complex world of filmmaking. The series promises appearances by many major stars from both sides of the camera.
Holland March 27 (Prime Video)
Nicole Kidman’s newest film, Holland recently premiered at SXSW and for fans who want to see her at her most unhinged, you'll need a Prime Video subscription. Kidman stars as a wife and mother living a seemingly perfect suburban lifestyle. Then things start to fall apart when she begins to believe her husband (Matthew Macfayden) may be living a double life.
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip - March 28 (Disney+)
It feels like it's been a minute since our Disney+ subscription has given us an original movie. A new twist on a popular story. Eva Longoria and Cheech Marin co-star in the story about a family who take a road trip to visit Mexico City where everything that can go wrong absolutely does.
The Life List March 28 (Netflix)
The best reason to have a Netflix subscription this week. Former Disney Channel star Sofia Carson leads this romantic comedy-drama about a young woman who, after losing her mother (Connie Nielsen) is challenged by her dying wish that she complete the bucket list she made as a teenager.
Next week marks the end of March and the beginning of April which means a massive shift in streaming content as dozens of titles leave one streaming platform, perhaps to show up elsewhere. April also promises the return of several popular streaming series from You Season 5 on Netflix to Andor Season 2 on Disney+.
