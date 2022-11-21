Upload Season 3: Quick Things We Know About The Amazon Series

When it comes to some of the funniest shows that have come out in the last ten years or so that have truly made me smile, there are few that always come to mind. One is Brooklyn Nine-Nine, another is Modern Family, but one that is a bit more recent is Upload.

The original series on Amazon Prime Video, which has been going on for two seasons, stars Robbie Amell and tells the story of a young man who dies and is uploaded into a digital afterlife, finding that even when he is dead and gone, his girlfriend from the real world is still possessive of him – and it just gets crazier from there.

While there is so much to love about this series, there’s one thing we need to talk about – Season 3! For all of your Upload Season 3 questions, here are some quick things that we know about the upcoming third season – including who might be in it.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Upload Season 3 Is Happening, But It’s Not Known When It’s Going To Premiere

It was announced back in May 2022 after the Season 2 finale of Upload that Season 3 is happening. The head of global television at Amazon Studios confirmed it in a press announcement, saying how excited they were for the rest of the show to go on.

Upload has become a bonafide hit that continues to be one of the most watched comedy originals on Prime Video. The series continues to connect and provoke endless possibilities for the future of technology and humanity. With Greg’s distinct comedic take along with the dynamic creative team and talented actors, they’ve made a globally relevant series which we’re all incredibly proud to bring back another season for our customers.

While this is great news (obviously), there is something that we need to talk about – how long we might be waiting for Season 3. While Season 2 was a part of the 2022 TV release schedule , I doubt the next season will be – and honestly, we might be waiting a good amount of Season 3.

Between the end of Season 1, and all the questions we had, and Season 2, fans had to wait nearly two years. It's possible we could attribute that wait to issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and how a lot of shows were either pushed back or cancelled during this time, but then we still needed to wait forever for the episodes to drop. Upload is also a very visual effects heavy show, so I can understand why it might take time for them to produce it.

It's possible we could get Season 3 next year, but I’m not hoping for anything. We'll have to wait for Amazon to announce the date.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

While we don’t have really any official confirmation on who is going to return to the cast yet, we do have several posts from some of the stars of the show, who have posted on their social media channels as filming of Season 3 was underway.

Robbie Amell, who portrays the lead, Nathan, shared his own post on Instagram to commemorate the beginning of filming, alongside fellow co-star, Andy Allow.

Another star of the show, Allegra Edwards, who portrays Ingrid in Upload, shared a post on Instagram in front of her dressing room mirror, dressed up for the part as filming for Season 3 began.

Also along with this, Josh Banday posted a cute video of him and one of his co-stars on set on Instagram , and Owen B. Daniels shared a picture of him and one of the television directors, Tom Marshall, on his own Instagram account.

We’re not sure who is going to be coming back exactly, but let’s say from these pictures, it looks like most of the main cast is going to be returning – and I for one am excited.

(Image credit: ABC)

Jeanine Mason Is Joining The Cast

We don’t have official confirmation of who from the original cast is going to exactly be back, but what we can talk about is that a new cast member is set to join. According to Variety , Jeanine Mason is going to be signing on to be a recurring character on Upload Season 3.

The character she is set to play is Karina Silva, a senior Horizon executive who is working on a new product in the world of Upload, as well as cybersecurity.

Mason has been in a variety of television shows prior to her role in Upload, including Roswell, New Mexico, Grey’s Anatomy, Grace & Frankie and so much more – and also won the fifth season of So You Think You Can Dance, so you know she’s talented. And I for one can’t wait to see what she brings to the show.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Upload Was Created By Greg Daniels, Who's Also An Executive Producer And Showrunner For The Show

For those who don’t know, Greg Daniels created Upload for Amazon Prime. Daniels has been known to create several other hit comedy shows, including the iconic The Office , as well as several other well-known shows such as Parks and Recreation , King of the Hill, and most recently on Netflix, Space Force ( although that has been cancelled ).

Amazon Prime Video's renewal announcement included a statement from Daniels expressing his excitement at continuing the story of Nate, Nora and the residents of Lakeview.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The Plot Of Season 3 Is Unknown

Since a trailer has not come out, and information Season 3 of Upload remains scarce, we don’t know what the plot is going to be. But there was a lot that happened in that Season 2 finale that sets up great story potential for Season 3.

For those who don’t remember -- if you're not caught up, spoiler alert! -- Nathan was faced with a mission when he was uploaded into a human body to try and stop Choak, but when we last saw him, his nose was bleeding, which could mean trouble for him.

There were so many important things to remember about the show before Season 2 began, so I can assume that Season 3 is going to be the same and will pick up right where we left off, because it’s going to be a wild ride.