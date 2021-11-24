Wanting To Watch The Walking Dead Or Better Call Saul? AMC+ Has A Great Early Black Friday Streaming Deal

In the decade and a half since AMC entered the realm of original programming, many of its shows, including The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul, have collected copious amounts of praise and accolades. As of June 2020, AMC is also now in the streaming game with AMC+, and if you’re itching for a rewatch of either of the aforementioned shows or are keen on checking out any of AMC’s shows, there’s a great early Black Friday deal for the streaming service that you should consider.

For those of you willing to commit to a year of AMC+, for a limited time, the service is currently available at a significantly lower price than what you'd have to pay normally. You can sign up for this deal or learn more about it by clicking below.

Save over 70% when you subscribe to AMC+ now for just $1.99 Save over 70% when you subscribe to AMC+ now for just $1.99 a month for 12 months

So what do you get when you subscribe to AMC+? Well, as already mentioned, access to the AMC library for starters. Those of you wanting to catch up on Better Call Saul or The Walking Dead can find all of their broadcast seasons on the service, and if you’re an especially big fan of the latter series, its spinoffs, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond, are also there. But wait, it gets even better for Walking Dead fans, as new episodes of these three shows debut one week early on AMC+. Now throw in older acclaimed AMC shows like Mad Men, Hell on Wheels and Halt and Catch Fire (which arrives on AMC+ in December), as well the network’s current shows, like Soulmates and Kevin Can F**k Himself, and a handful of programming from the United Kingdom, like Gangs of London, Kin and The North Water, and you have a solid lineup of entertainment.

But AMC+ doesn’t just have television content to offer. There’s also a decent selection of movies to choose from. If you’re interested in putting on some classics, AMC+’s cinematic offerings include The Karate Kid, Pretty Woman, Scream and The Rock. Additionally, the platform is also home to movies you’ll only find there, such as the Bruce Willis-led Apex, Joe Manganiello’s Archenemy and the Elijah Wood-starring No Man of God.

Finally, subscribing to AMC+ opens the proverbial door to associated channels and brands, including BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, Shudder, IFC Films Unlimited and Sundance Now. Are you in the mood for some horror? AMC+’s Shudder access has you covered. Have you fallen behind on Doctor Who: Flux or want to binge Killing Eve before it finishes? AMC+ is the place to go. Have you never looked at IFC or Sundance TV, and are curious about what they have? AMC+ is a great hub to do some exploring.

So if you’re interested in any of the aforementioned content, or would like to learn what else AMC+ boasts, you’d be wise to take advantage for its $1.99 a month for 12 months deal while it’s being offered over the next several days. With a discount like that, and taking into account shows like Tales of the Walking Dead, Interview with the Vampire and Moonhaven on the way, it’s a good bet you’ll find it a worthwhile addition to your collection of streaming services. In addition to subscribing to AMC+ directly, the platform is also accessible through Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku.

