How To Watch Boybands Forever Online And Stream All Episodes of Louis Theroux And Nancy Strange Executive Produced Docuseries For Free From Anywhere

Arriving just weeks after the untimely death of Liam Payne, Boybands Forever pulls back the curtain on what life was really like for some of the biggest groups of the 90s and 00s, including Take That, Blue, Westlife, East 17 and Five. Here's how to watch Boybands Forever online and stream every episode 100% free on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.

Robbie Williams heads up a multitude of household names with plenty to say about the music label bosses and managers that flogged them for all they were worth when times were good, the bulk of the proceeds often doing a mysterious disappearing act, only to ditch them the moment someone more profitable came along.

If the "Angels" singer, and contemporaries like Anthony Costa, Simon Webbe, Duncan James and Brian McFadden, were hoping to find their former bosses in reflective mood, however, they'll be sorely disappointed. The unapologetic convictions of Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh in particular serve only to lend further credence to the former popstars' sobering accounts.

Produced by Louis Theroux and his wife Nancy Strang, read on as we explain how to watch Boybands Forever online and binge all three episodes for free from anywhere.

How to watch Boybands Forever online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

Boybands Forever premieres at 9.15pm GMT on BBC Two on Saturday, November 16 in the UK, and Brits will be able to binge all three episodes on BBC iPlayer right away.

The second episode will follow at 10.15pm on Saturday, November 16, with the third instalment set to air a week later at 9.25pm on Saturday, November 23.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

How to watch Boybands Forever online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Boybands Forever online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Can I Watch Boybands Forever in the US, Canada, and Australia?

Non-UK citizens are out of luck. As far as we known, no broadcaster has picked up the broadcast rights to Boybands Forever in the US, Canada, or Australia. However, many high-profile BBC shows find their international streaming home on BritBox. We’ll update this article once we get more information.

Boybands Forever Episode Release Schedule

All three episodes will drop on BBC iPlayer on Saturday, November 16 at 9.15pm GMT. Below is the show’s linear TV schedule:

Boybands Forever – Episode 1: Saturday, November 16 @ 9.15pm GMT

Boybands Forever – Episode 2: Saturday, November 16 @ 10.15pm GMT

Boybands Forever – Episode 3: Saturday, November 23 @ 9.25pm GMT

Who Appears In Boybands Forever? Robbie Williams Simon Cowell Anthony Costa Simon Webbe Duncan James Brian McFadden Tony Mortimer Terry Coldwell John Hendy Nigel Martin-Smith Daniel Glatman Chris Herbert Steve Gilmour Louis Walsh