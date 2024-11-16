How To Watch Boybands Forever Online And Stream All Episodes of Louis Theroux And Nancy Strange Executive Produced Docuseries For Free From Anywhere
Robbie Williams and his contemporaries pull no punches
How To Watch Boybands Forever Online
|Premieres: Saturday, November 16
|Channel: BBC Two
|Free Stream: Stream all episodes on BBC iPlayer (UK)
|Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
Watch Boybands Forever: Preview
Arriving just weeks after the untimely death of Liam Payne, Boybands Forever pulls back the curtain on what life was really like for some of the biggest groups of the 90s and 00s, including Take That, Blue, Westlife, East 17 and Five. Here's how to watch Boybands Forever online and stream every episode 100% free on BBC iPlayer from anywhere with a VPN.
Robbie Williams heads up a multitude of household names with plenty to say about the music label bosses and managers that flogged them for all they were worth when times were good, the bulk of the proceeds often doing a mysterious disappearing act, only to ditch them the moment someone more profitable came along.
If the "Angels" singer, and contemporaries like Anthony Costa, Simon Webbe, Duncan James and Brian McFadden, were hoping to find their former bosses in reflective mood, however, they'll be sorely disappointed. The unapologetic convictions of Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh in particular serve only to lend further credence to the former popstars' sobering accounts.
Produced by Louis Theroux and his wife Nancy Strang, read on as we explain how to watch Boybands Forever online and binge all three episodes for free from anywhere.
How to watch Boybands Forever online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer
Boybands Forever premieres at 9.15pm GMT on BBC Two on Saturday, November 16 in the UK, and Brits will be able to binge all three episodes on BBC iPlayer right away.
The second episode will follow at 10.15pm on Saturday, November 16, with the third instalment set to air a week later at 9.25pm on Saturday, November 23.
BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.
Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.
How to watch Boybands Forever online from anywhere
If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Boybands Forever online just as you would at home.
While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch Boybands Forever as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.
2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK
3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Boybands Forever, head to BBC iPlayer
Can I Watch Boybands Forever in the US, Canada, and Australia?
Non-UK citizens are out of luck. As far as we known, no broadcaster has picked up the broadcast rights to Boybands Forever in the US, Canada, or Australia. However, many high-profile BBC shows find their international streaming home on BritBox. We’ll update this article once we get more information.
A Brit abroad after your free stream at home? Use a VPN to port yourself back.
Boybands Forever Trailer
Boybands Forever Episode Release Schedule
All three episodes will drop on BBC iPlayer on Saturday, November 16 at 9.15pm GMT. Below is the show’s linear TV schedule:
- Boybands Forever – Episode 1: Saturday, November 16 @ 9.15pm GMT
- Boybands Forever – Episode 2: Saturday, November 16 @ 10.15pm GMT
- Boybands Forever – Episode 3: Saturday, November 23 @ 9.25pm GMT
Who Appears In Boybands Forever?
Robbie Williams
Simon Cowell
Anthony Costa
Simon Webbe
Duncan James
Brian McFadden
Tony Mortimer
Terry Coldwell
John Hendy
Nigel Martin-Smith
Daniel Glatman
Chris Herbert
Steve Gilmour
Louis Walsh
How Many Episodes of Boybands Forever Are There?
Boybands Forever comprises three episodes in total, each of which will be available to stream as a boxset from 9.15pm GMT on Saturday, November 16.
