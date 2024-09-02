How To Watch Dating Naked UK Online And Stream Weekly New Episodes From Anywhere

How To Watch Dating Naked UK Online

Watch Dating Naked UK: Preview

In recent years, US audiences were left stunned by the British phenomenon Naked Attraction. Now the UK has revived the Stateside's own show, Dating Naked, and made it essential, full frontal viewing. Arriving on Paramount Plus globally with TV personality Rylan hosting, we explain how to get an eye-full and watch Dating Naked UK online from anywhere.

While Dating Naked first aired on VH1 in 2014 before being cancelled after three seasons in 2017, Paramount Plus UK and MTVE Studios have revived the show – and, for all those wondering, there's significantly less blurring and pixelation.

Well and truly airing it out for all to see, Dating Naked is a combination of the UK's most controversial and heinous dating shows as the likes of the aforementioned Naked Attraction and Love Island come together to create a monster. A very entertaining, all-seeing monster.

Throwing together 10 singletons, they'll reside in a warm setting, swapping the skimpy swimwear of Love Island in favor of going au naturel. Other than that, the premise is much the same. There will be challenges, there will be bombshells, and there will be dumpings. In this case, though, the elimination round will go by the name "Dumping Ground". It's giving Tracy Beaker.

With a cash prize at the end – and presumably true love – the cast includes a bunch twenty and thirty-somethings in the buff

How to watch Dating Naked UK online in the UK

Dating Naked UK is a Paramount Plus Original which premiered on August 23, with new episodes now landing every Friday.

Membership costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want the annual plan, although a one week-long FREE trial is available to those who haven’t signed-up before.

Even better? If you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus membership is yours as a completely free add-on service.

Currently travelling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Dating Naked UK online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas trying to access Paramount Plus, you can still watch Dating Naked UK online just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus are only available in certain markets, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Dating Naked UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Paramount, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Dating Naked UK, head to Paramount Plus

Can I watch Dating Naked UK online in the US?

While a Paramount Plus Original, Dating Naked UK doesn't appear to have made it on the US catalog as of yet. You can, however, watch the three seasons of the original version on the platform.

There's no clarification of when, or even if, Dating Naked UK will be added in the States, but we'll endeavor to update this page when we know more.

If you haven't already got a Paramount Plus subscription, the great news is that you enjoy a 7-day long Paramount Plus free trial initially. And when that expires, you’ll pay just $7.99 for a monthly subscription.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch Dating Naked UK online in Canada

For those north of the border, you'll be able to watch Dating Naked UK exclusively on Paramount Plus, with episodes arriving from August 23.

A subscription starts at CA$9.99 per month, after the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial. You could opt for the annual subscription at CA$99.99 instead, and that way pay 16% less over the entire year.

Watch Dating Naked UK online in Australia

It's the same story for Aussies wanting to watch Dating Naked UK. Paramount Plus is the place to go, with episodes now landing on Fridays from August 23.

New subscribers can try out the service’s 7-day FREE trial before paying anything. And, if you like what you’re being served, than a monthly subscription will cost you AU$8.99 a month – or AU$89.99 a year.

As detailed above, may have trouble connecting to Paramount Plus and streaming Special Ops: Lioness from abroad. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Dating Naked UK Trailer

ðŸ‘€ Get Ready to See It All: Dating Naked UK Trailer Revealed! - YouTube Watch On

Dating Naked UK Contestants

Billy Field - 24, builder from Essex

Chrislove Brandt - hairdresser from Las Vegas

Dan Ash - 32, personal trainer from Woking

Dominik Herbert - 27, from Canada

Emily Read - 26, from Stockport

Lauren Beschi - 26, nail technician from Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire

Mike Durrant - 29, international events planner from Newcastle

Rico Hammett - 30, welder from Swansea, South Wales

Romeo Larmond - 32, model from Croydon

Tiegan Rudge - 26, beautician from Birmingham