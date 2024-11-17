How To Watch Dune: Prophecy Online And Stream The Prequel Series To Sci-Fi Blockbuster Dune From Anywhere

How To Watch Dune: Prophecy Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Sunday, November 17 (US, CA) | Monday, November 18 (UK, AU) New Episodes: every Sunday at 9pm PT / ET Channel: HBO US Stream: Max (US) International streaming options: Crave (CA) | Binge (AU) | Sky TV (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Dune: Prophecy: Synopsis

Riding on the back of the sandworm-sized success of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune (2021) comes this visually spectacular 6-part prequel series, set 10,000 years before the events of that film and exploring the origins of the fabled Bene Gesserit. Promising epic drama and a sensational cast, return to Arrakis now with our guide explaining how to watch Dune: Prophecy online and stream every episode from anywhere with a VPN.

Inspired by Brain Herbert’s Sisters of Dune (2012), Dune: Prophecy will continue to explore the weird and wonderful universe created by acclaimed sci-fi writer Frank Herbert. The core elements remain: a galaxy whose Great Houses teeter on the edge of war, and a desert planet whose most valuable resource is “spice,” a life-enhancing substance that cultivates psychic powers.

But, set millennia before Paul Atredies held a Crysknife, the prequel focuses on Harkonnen sisters Valya (Emily Watson) and Tula (Olivia Williams). They’re part of a sisterhood looking to guide humanity on a more enlightened path, who can, among other things, control others using “the Voice.” Existing in a web of fragile alliances and facing threats from all over the Imperium, they’re responsible for the creation of the sect later known as the Bene Gesserit – essentially, kick-ass nuns with combat skills and superhuman powers.

Developed by Diane Ademu-John (The Originals) and Alison Schapker, Dune: Prophecy benefits from the latter’s executive producer credentials on Westworld , with an incredible cast grounding the story’s complex mythology. Alongside BAFTA-winner Watson, Mark Strong (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) stars as Emperor Javicco Corrino, in danger of losing his grip on the galaxy, while Travis Fimmel (Raised by Wolves) is a charismatic soldier seeking to gain the Emperor’s trust and eradicate the powerful sisterhood.

Drawing positive comparisons to HBO's Game of Thrones – political scheming, incredible production design, lots of naked frolicking – and featuring an epic ensemble of top-notch actors, this sci-fi prequel should be thrilling TV for both long-time Dune fans and newcomers.

Ready to spice up your life? Then read on as we break down how to watch Dune: Prophecy online, and stream weekly episodes from anywhere with a VPN.

(Image credit: Max)

Watch Dune: Prophecy online in the US

The epic sci-fi saga continues! US viewers can watch Dune: Prophecy every Sunday from November 17 on HBO, with episodes airing from 9pm ET/PT. Episodes will also be added to Max around the same time and available to stream for those who don’t have HBO on cable.

A Max subscription is available from only $9.99 a month. There are a number of membership options too, so if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you can opt for the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streaming too at $20.99 a month.

Alternatively, save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively).

You can also now get Max as a part of a Disney Plus bundle, with prices starting from $16.99 a month.

How to watch Dune: Prophecy from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Dune: Prophecy online just as you would at home.

While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Dune: Prophecy as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Dune: Prophecy head to Max.

Watch Dune: Prophecy online for free in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

Frank Herbert fans in Canada can watch Dune: Prophecy from Sunday, November 17 with a subscription to Crave, with new episodes available weekly at 9pm ET/PT. And, if you’ve never been a member, you can go ahead and enjoy platform’s 7-day free trial.

Customers have a choice of three plans to subscribe to. Basic is Crave’s cheapest plan at CA$9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.

How to watch Dune: Prophecy online in the UK

The prequel series to acclaimed 2021 film Dune will air weekly on Sky Atlantic from November 18. It’ll premiere at 2am GMT on Monday, but if you’re not much of a morning person, there’s an encore showing later that evening at 9pm GMT.

Sky TV packages start from £26 a month. For a more flexible streaming option, though, you can sign up to NOW's Entertainment pass. That costs £9.99 a month, with the option to cancel your membership at any time. You can also pick the £6.99 deal currently, but that will tie you in to a 6-month contract.

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like Max while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you’d watch back home.



How to watch Dune: Prophecy online in Australia for free

(Image credit: Binge)

In Australia, the sci-fi prequel series will be excusive Binge. New instalments will be uploaded every Monday beginning from November 18, and there are six episodes in total. New subscribers can give Binge a complimentary test run thanks to its 7-day free trial. But when this promo offer ends, an entry-level subscription will cost AU$10 a month.

Dune: Prophecy Trailer

Dune: Prophecy | Official Series Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Who Is The Cast Of Dune: Prophecy?

Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnnen

Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen

Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart

Jodhi May as Empress Natalya

Mark Strong as Emperor Javicco Corrino

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez

Josh Heuston as Constantine Corrino

Jade Anouka as Sister Theodosia

Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline

Chris Mason as Keiran Atreides

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela

Tabu as Sister Francesca

Camilla Beeput as Reverend Mother Dorotea

Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen

Chloe Lea as Lila

Flora Montgomery as Truthsayer Vera

Tessa Bonham Jones as Lady Shannon Richese

Dune: Prophecy Episode Release Schedule

Dune: Prophecy – Episode 1: Sunday, November 17

Dune: Prophecy – Episode 2: Sunday, November 24

Dune: Prophecy – Episode 3: Sunday, December 1

Dune: Prophecy – Episode 4: Sunday, December 8

Dune: Prophecy – Episode 5: Sunday, December 15

Dune: Prophecy – Episode 6: Sunday, December 22

What Can We Expect From Dune: Prophecy? As per the Warner Bros. Discovery press release: “From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”