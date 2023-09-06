How To Watch Elemental Online And Stream New Pixar Movie - Official Release Date, Trailer, And More

Watch Elemental

Pixar's latest animation is a tale as old as time. In fact, it's almost Shakespearian. When fire element, Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis) and water element Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie) cross paths during a plumbing incident at Lumen's family-owned store, the pair fall in love. Opposites attract, and while society tells them they shouldn't work, they might just go against the odds. Finally landing on Disney Plus, we explain when and how to watch Elemental online where you are with the latest $1.99 Disney Plus deal to boot.

After Bernie (Ronnie del Carmen) and Cinder Lumen (Shila Ommi) immigrate to Element City, they face a less than warm welcome from their neighbors. Still, they endeavor to build a life for themselves, opening up a convenience store called the Fireplace, and, when Bernie retires, he intends to pass over control to their daughter Ember, but not until she can get a handle on her fiery temper. Cue a test run running the shop that ends in an exploded water pipe.

When city inspector Wade rocks up, he reluctantly comes to the conclusion this is a violation and could see the Fireplace shut down. What unfolds is a surprising relationship founded on difference rather than similiarity.

A charming tale that delves into darker themes of immigration, xenophobia, and interracial relationships, Elemental City is home to all the elements (fire, water, land, and air) – but they don't necessarily always live in harmony. Arriving soon on Disney Plus, find out everything you need to know and watch Elemental online.

How to watch Elemental online

Elemental will be steaming up streaming with its official debut on Disney Plus on Wednesday, September 13, with it likely to arrive on the service at 12.01am PT / 3.01am ET / 8am BST.

If you already have Disney Plus then you're good to go. Otherwise, make the most of the current discount on the Disney Plus price, locking in a rate of $1.99/£1.99 a month for your first three.

Thereafter, plans start from $10.99/£7.99/CA$11.99/€8.99/AU$13.99 per month. In the US, you can also opt for its ad-supported plan for a cheaper $7.99 a month rate.

To save money in the long term, you can also sign up for 12 months, $109.99/£79.90/CA$119.99/€89.90/AU$139.99 for a year upfront (all ad-free).

Watch Elemental online with the Disney Plus bundle

If you're in the US and want even more from your streaming services, then going for the Disney Plus bundle could be a great plan. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to Disney Plus, meaning that you also get loads more original TV shows as well as a whole host of live sports.

Disney Plus bundle: from $9.99 a month

Considering Disney Plus starts at $7.99, paying a couple of bucks extra per month to upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle is terrific value. Already getting everything Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons, throw in the whole Hulu catalog, too, and that's a lot of TV for less than $10 a month ($19.99 a month without ads). If you can stretch to $12.99, you can also add a world of live sports thanks to ESPN+. And if you like the sound of all that but just can't stand ads, then go all out with the Disney Plus Trio Premium bundle for a still-excellent $19.99 a month.

CinemaBlend's Elemental Review

CinemaBlend's Dirk Libbey awarded it 4/5 stars and said:

"People falling in love in animated films is certainly nothing new; it happens all the time. However, we're never seen a major animation studio like Pixar produce such a purely romantic film as Elemental. And yes, you will cry."

