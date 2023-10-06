How To Watch Ghosts Season 5 Online And Stream Final Episodes For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Ghosts Season 5

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Friday, October 6 at 8.30pm BST Channel: BBC One Stream free: watch every episode on BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Ghosts Season 5: Synopsis

It’s with mixed emotions we bid farewell to this brilliant BBC One sitcom, which saw cash-strapped couple Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) inherit a house inhabited by a historical cross-section of ghosts, each with their own endearingly tragi-comic backstory. Now it’s their last hurrah, and we explain below how you can watch Ghosts Season 5 online and stream the final season from anywhere.

Ghosts was an instant hit when it debuted in 2019: featuring a colorful group of singular spooks played to perfection by an incredible cast; giddily amusing, cosy, and containing only the occasional decapitation.

Among that gaggle of lost souls were chess-playing caveman Robin, Thomas, the Romantic poet infatuated with Alison, Georgian noblewoman Kitty, and a Tory MP who died doing what he loved – and it wasn’t attending PMQ’s each week at the House of Commons.

With their B&B in ashes and Alison and Mike weighed down by financial woes, Season 5 will find them trying to sell Button House land to international buyers – much to Lady Button’s po-faced disapproval.

Alison and the spectres’ April Fool’s Day hijinks get out of hand. But, most excitingly of all for fans, we could finally find out how the irrepressible Kitty met her untimely demise.

Follow our guide below, where we’ll explain how to watch Ghosts Season 5 online and stream every single episode of the final season absolutely FREE.

Watch Ghosts Season 5 online in the UK

All 6 episodes of Ghosts Season 5 – the fifth and final season – will be added to BBC iPlayer from Friday, October 6.

Alternatively, you can watch weekly episodes live on BBC One, which will air at 8.30pm BST and be broadcasting every Friday at the same time.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it's absolutely free to create a BBC account. All you’ll need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Ghosts online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Ghosts Season 5 just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Ghosts Season 5 as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Ghosts, head to BBC iPlayer

Can I watch Ghosts Season 5 online in the US?

While the O.G. series of Ghosts is popular (an American version began airing here in 2021), it looks like a long wait before we can expect to see the fifth and final season in the States.

However, one benefit to come from the Writers Guild of America strike is that CBS are giving the UK version of Ghosts its cable debut, where it will air on beginning November 16. That’s to fill the TV void created by the strike, which halted production on Season 3 of the American Ghosts, starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

It’s unknown yet whether subsequent seasons of the O.G. show will find their broadcast home on CBS too.

A Brit abroad in the States? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer for free from abroad.

Can I watch Ghosts Season 5 in Canada?

CBC Gem is the exclusive home of Ghosts in Canada. It may be a few months before Ghosts Season 5 lands on the platform though, given that Season 4 only was only added to the streamer four months after it aired in the UK. But you can watch all prior seasons here right now and completely free. All you need to do is create an account.

Can I watch Ghosts Season 5 in Australia?

As of yet there’s no release date for Season 5 of Ghosts Down Under. However, you can currently find seasons 1 to 3 available to stream on Stan. And they’re providing a Halloween treat by uploading Season 4 on October 17, too.

Away from home? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer for free from abroad.

Ghosts Season 5 Trailer

