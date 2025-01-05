How To Watch Golden Globes 2025 Online And Live Stream The 82nd Annual Awards For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch The Golden Globes 2025 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Airs: Sunday, January 5 Time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am GMT (Mon) / 12pm AEDT (Mon) Free Stream: 10Play (AU) US Broadcast: CBS via FuboTV North American Stream: Paramount Plus (US) | CityTV (CA) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Golden Globes - Preview

Awards season kicks off in style as one of the biggest nights in TV and film arrives. Nikki Glaser is set to make history as the first female solo host of the ceremony, following in the footsteps of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Although with the comedian known best for her brutal celebrity roasts, expect something more akin to Ricky Gervais’ searing stints than the SNL pair’s duties. With Emilia Pérez and The Bear leading the charge, read on to find out everything you need to know about how to watch the Golden Globe Awards for free and from anywhere with a VPN.

Fresh off her own Golden Globes nomination in 2024 for stand-up special Someday You’ll Die, Glaser is confident she can fill the shoes of those who have compared the show before her. "I'm gonna nail it," she said. "Maybe I won't nail it in some people's eyes, but I will have nailed it in my eyes because I have set up a system leading up to it that I couldn't possibly work harder on it."

Of the awards to be dished out, Netflix’ Emilia Pérez leads the nominations, with its ten nods in categories – including Best Performance, Supporting Performance, Director and Screenplay – making it the most nominated musical or comedy of all time. It’s also up for the Best Motion Picture Award in both the Musical or Comedy and Non-English Language categories. 2024 hits such as Dune: Part Two, Wicked, The Substance and Challengers are also in the mix for Best Motion Picture, while the likes of Inside Out 2, Wild Robot and UK Christmas special Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl are all vying for Best Animated Motion Picture.

On the TV side of things, The Bear continues to be bizarrely categorised as a comedy, although its five nominations – including Best Series and acting noms for Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri – may provide some solace. Only Murders in the Building continues to receive awards love with four nominations, while newbie Shōgun is also up in four categories. Meanwhile, mini-series sensation Baby Reindeer receives three nominations, including Best Limited Series.

You can view the full list of nominations below as the glitz and glamour of awards season gets underway for 2025. So read on for all you need to watch Golden Globe Awards online and stream the 82nd Annual Awards from anywhere.

How to watch Golden Globes 2025 in Australia for free

The 2025 Golden Globes will air on Channel 10 Down Under. Red carpet coverage kicks off at 11am AEDT (7pm ET) on Monday, January 6 with the ceremony starting at 12pm AEDT (8pm ET). There will also be a prime time repeat airing at 7:30pm AEDT.

You'll also be able to stream all the awards action live on Network 10's free on-demand service 10Play with the show available on catch-up from 4:30pm AEDT. To access, all you need to do is create an account with an Australian postcode and begin streaming.

Aussies can also stream the show on Paramount Plus from 7:30pm AEDT.

Remember, 10 Play locks its content to Aussies only. So if you're from Oz but abroad right now, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

How to watch Golden Globes 2025 online from anywhere

If you're an Australian citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the 2025 Golden Globes online just as you would at home.

While services like 10Play block access from IP addresses outside of Australia, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch Aussie TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Australian citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a Oz-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch the 2025 Golden Globes as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including 10 Play. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for 10Play, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in Australia.

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for the 2025 Golden Globes, head to 10Play.

How to watch Golden Globes 2025 in the US

Following the recent shift to CBS, that's where you'll find the live broadcast of the 2025 Golden Globes, starting at 5pm PT / 8pm ET on Sunday, January 5.

Red carpet coverage can be streamed from 3:30pm PT / 6:30 pm ET across Variety and Penske Media platforms.

If you receive CBS as a part of your cable package already, you're all set, but for cord cutters, there's still plenty of options to live stream the event.

FuboTV is a comprehensive cable replacement. The entry-level Pro Plan will set you back $79.99 a month (after the introductory offer where you get $5 off your first month) and provide you with around 200 channels. And, if you’re new to the service, you won’t pay anything for your first week thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

You can also live stream your local CBS network via Paramount Plus with Showtime, which costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year, or, if you'd rather opt for the Essential tier at $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year, you'll be able to stream on catch-up the following day.

Aussies in the US can use a VPN to free stream the show just as they would back home.

How to watch Golden Globes 2025 in Canada

Canadians will be able to watch the 2025 Golden Globes live on Citytv on Sunday, January 5.

Live streaming options are available via the Citytv website or the Citytv+ Prime Video add-on which is available for CA$4.99 a month. Both Prime Video and Citytv Plus offer a 7-day FREE trial.

Aussie viewers in Canada could look at a VPN to access their usual stream.

Can I watch Golden Globes 2025 in the UK?

As was the case with last year's ceremony, the 2025 Golden Globes will not be streaming in the UK.

This means if you're an Australian viewer travelling in Blighty, you'll need to sign up to a VPN to watch a free stream as you would at home.

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes Nominees

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Performance in a Motion Picture (Drama) – Actor

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

Best Performance in a Motion Picture (Drama) – Actress

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Nicole Kidman – Babygirl

Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres – I'm Still Here

Kate Winslet – Lee

Best Performance in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) – Actor

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell – Hit Man

Sebastian Stan – A Different Man

Best Performance in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) – Actress

Amy Adams – Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Zendaya – Challengers

Best Director

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine as Light

Best Television Series (Drama)

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Best Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer

DISCLAIMER*

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Performance in a Television Series (Drama) – Actor

Donald Glover – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Best Performance in a Television Series (Drama) – Actress

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Emma D'Arcy – House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine – Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Best Performance in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) – Actor

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Performance in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy) – Actress

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television – Actor

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline – DISCLAIMER*

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television – Actress