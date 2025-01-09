How To Watch Love Island All Stars Season 2 Online For Free From Anywhere - Start Date, Voting, Islanders

How To Watch Love Island All Stars Season 2 Online

Love Island All Stars Season 2 - Preview

No need for small talk, this isn't their first rodeo. Returning for its second season, Love Island All Stars is once again bringing back islanders from seasons past. With Maya Jama once again at the helm, she has knighted these islanders dating royalty, and they're all heading to the villa in South Africa to give us another incredibly muggy season. Our guide explains exactly how to watch Love Island All Stars Season 2 online and for free wherever you are.

Five long, hot weeks will see islanders across the UK's eleven seasons return for a second chance at love. Included in the line-up are Season 3 couple Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen, who came fourth in their series back in 2017 before breaking up less than a year later due to a very public cheating scandal. Not long after his last stint in the villa – though admittedly that one was in Spain – Ronnie is back and looking to avoid any triangles this time around.

Curtis Pritchard returns, meaning we can expect all islanders to have their cup of tea sorted in the morning, while former fish-monger Luca Bish is looking for his next catch after things went south with ex-girlfriend, Gemma Owen.

The Love Island bosses are also looking to rustle things up with a few new components to the show. A new "secret garden" allows islanders not in a couple to sneak off from the main villa, while the Hideaway has had a second bed added for "throuple action" – Couple to Throuple, is that you?

Another big twist is also promised as early as Week 2 in the villa, which could give Casa Amor (which was absent in the first season) a run for its money. Want to find out what it is? Tune in and make sure you know how to watch Love Island All Stars Season 2 online from anywhere.

How to watch Love Island All Stars Season 2 for free in the UK

Love Island All Stars returns for another royal affair with the second season launching on Monday, January 13 at 9pm GMT on free-to-air channel ITV2. Episodes will air at the same time every day of the week, with Saturday night's episodes offering the usual "Unseen Bits" compilation.

ITV offers free-to-air channels in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you'll be able to do via ITVX. This is also the place to watch past seasons of Love Island UK, as well as other iterations, including Love Island USA and Love Island Australia.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7RU).

Found yourself abroad? Following the instructions below on how to use a VPN to port yourself back to the UK.

How to watch Love Island All Stars from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch Love Island All Stars Season 2 and stream every episode just like you would back home.

While ITVX is only available to Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online from anywhere by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Love Island All Stars as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.

2. Connect to a server – for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Love Island All Stars Season 2, head to ITVX.

How to watch Love Island All Stars Season 2 online in the US

The US watching options for Love Island have certainly got a bit complicated. While the USA iteration and the Games season live on Peacock, Hulu has always been the casa for all things Love Island UK. However, the first season of Love Island All Stars did eventually land on Peacock, some time after it finished airing in the UK's release schedule. While Season 2 is sure to arrive eventually, the bad news is you probably have a bit of a wait on your hands.

A Peacock subscription starts from $7.99 a month for its Ad-Supported plan. Alternatively, you can pay $13.99 a month to enjoy an ad-free stream. The best streaming deal where Peacock is concerned right now, though, is essentially getting 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plans available on both subscription types.

Remember, if you're a Brit abroad, you can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

How To Watch Love Island All Stars Season 2 in Australia

9Now is always the place to get your Love Island fix whatever iteration you're after. That said, it hasn't yet been confirmed if or when Love Island All Stars Season 2 might arrive on the platform. The first season was just a few days behind the UK schedule, so I would estimate we could see episodes drop from January 15 at around 6pm AEDT.

100% free to use, you can watch Love Island through 9Now. All you need to do is sign up with your email and password.

Remember, 9Now locks its content to Aussies only. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

How to watch Love Island All Stars in New Zealand for Free

TVNZ+ is the home of all things Love Island in New Zealand. Love Island All Stars Season 2 will once again drop on the platform, beginning Wednesday, January 15. That leaves it just a couple of days behind the UK schedule.

Signing up is easy and 100% free to do. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

Away from home? Use a VPN to port yourself back to New Zealand and watch Love Island All Stars for free.

Can I Watch Love Island All Stars in Canada?

Sadly, Canada hasn't had an official broadcaster for Love Island UK for the last few years, so we expect it to be the same sorry situation for watching Love Island All Stars. While you could once watch the latest recouplings and dumpings on CTV and Hayu, now there aren't any options for Canadians.

Of course, if you're an American traveling north of the border but want to access Peacock back home, you can do so with a VPN (or equally if you're a Brit wanting to stream ITVX).

Everything You Need To Know About Love Island All Stars Season 2

Who Are The Contestants In Love Island All Stars Season 2?

Curtis Pritchard, 28, from Season 5

Kaz Crossley, 29, from Season 4

Gabby Allen, 32, from Season 3

Nas Majeed, 28, from Season 6

Catherine Agbaje, 24, from Season 10

Olivia Hawkins, 29, from Season 9

Ronnie Vint, 28, from Season 11

Scott Thomas, 36, from Season 2

Elma Pazar, 32, from Season 5

India Reynolds, 34, from Season 5

Luca Bish, 25, from Season 8

Marcel Somerville, 39, from Season 3

How To Vote With The Love Island All Stars App Across the duration of Love Island All Stars, there will be plenty of opportunities for viewers to have their say on what goes down in the villa. From voting for your favorite and least favorite couples, to deciding who is the most compatible. Viewers have also been able to weigh in before on who should couple up at the beginning of the season, which is confirmed for Season 2, and which you can do right now! In order to vote, you will need the Love Island app, available on iOS and Android devices. This app is only available in the UK, however. Also keep in mind that there is usually a small window in which to cast your votes via the app, explained by Iain Stirling at the end of the episode.

When Will Love Island All Stars Season 2 Start? Love Island All Stars is kicking off on ITV2 on Monday, January 13 at 9pm GMT.

Who Is Hosting Love Island All Stars? Maya Jama has been seen to be cordially inviting All Star islanders back, confirming she will once again be the host for Love Island All Stars. Alongside her, Iain Stirling will once again narrate the dating show.