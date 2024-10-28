How To Watch Love Island Australia Season 6 Online For Free From Anywhere

How to Love Island Australia Season 6

Swipe to scroll horizontally When: Monday, October 28 New episodes: added daily from Monday to Thursday at 6pm AEDT / 3am ET / 12am PT Free live stream: 9Now (AU) International stream: TVNZ+ (NZ) | Hulu (US) | ITVX (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Love Island Australia Season 6: Preview

It’s time for a sizzling new season of Love Island Australia and host Sophie Monk promises it’ll be spicier than a Sichuan hot pot. Welcoming a boatload of amorous twenty-somethings to the luxury villa in Mallorca, they’ll spend the next two months grafting to find that special someone. But their blossoming relationships will face a variety of scorching new twists. Read on for how to watch Love Island Australia Season 6 online and from anywhere.

Setting off the smoke alarm as they disembark on the island are 10 stunning contestants with blinding smiles and impossibly chiselled bods. Following the usual Love Island protocol, these bonza blokes and babes will couple up initially based on first impressions. But if one of a parade of swoon-worthy Bombshells catch their eye – or if their partner begins to give them the ick – then fire pit ceremonies offer the chance to test their compatibility with someone else. When it's over, the Love Island king and queen will go home with a AU$50,000 bounty – and one hell of a tan.

Australian TV fixture Sophie Monk returns to oversee an unprecedented steamy season, which she believes will be viewers “favorite, by far,” introducing unique twists guaranteed to raise heartrates. From day 1, the girls will get to gauge their first impressions of the boys with a steamy “try before you buy” kissing contest. And, if you find those Bombshells lacking in the looks department, two phwoarsome “Love Island Gods” – international contestants from the franchise – will be swooping in to send the villa into overdrive.

Ready for our scantily-clad contestants to crack on? We’ve got you covered. Our guide below explains how to watch Love Island Australia Season 6 online with 9Now and 100% free from anywhere.

How to watch Love Island Australia Season 6 for free in Australia

The steamy reality TV series returns Down Under. Viewers can watch Love Island Australia Season 6 online from Monday, October 28, with new episodes available daily Monday through to Thursday.

Episodes will be available via on-demand platform 9Now from 6pm AEDT / 3am ET / 12am PT / 7am GMT, or live a little later on Channel Nine, at 8.40pm AEDT / 5.40am ET / 2.40am PT. 9Now is 100% free to use. Simply create an account with an email and password and start streaming!

Remember, however, that 9Now is geo-locked and available to Aussies only. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

How to watch Love Island Australia 2024 from anywhere

If you're an Australian citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch Love Island Australia Season 6 and stream every episode just like you would back home.

While 9Now is only available to Aussies and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to connect to your usual streaming services from anywhere by making it look like you're accessing them from any country in the world.

For example, Australian citizens abroad can subscribe to a VPN, join a Australian based server and tune into all the programmes on 9Now from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Love Island Australia as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including 9Now. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.

2. Connect to a server – for 9Now, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in Australia.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Love Island Australia Season 6, head to 9Now.

Watch Love Island Love Island Australia Season 6 in the US

There’s no release date for Love Island Australia Season 6 just yet, although it almost guaranteed to arrive on Hulu in a few month's time, when the show has finished its run Down Under. Until then, Seasons 1 through 5 are available to stream with a Hulu sub, along with every season of Love Island UK.

To stream Love Island Australia on Hulu, you only need its on-demand plan, which starts from $9.99 a month (or $18.99 a month to ditch commercials). That's after a very generous 30-day Hulu free trial. Don't forget you can also bundle Hulu together with the House of Mouse service for a great value Disney Plus price of just $10.99 a month, too.

Remember, if you're an Aussie abroad, you can always port yourself back home and watch the show using a VPN.

Watch Love Island Love Island Australia Season 6 in the UK

Ah ITVX, the spiritual home of the hit reality TV franchise! It’s the place to go for Love Island Australia, although there’s generally a hiatus of a few months between its broadcast Down Under and its arrival in the UK. As it stands, Brits are still waiting on the Season 6 release date.

ITV is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. EC1N 2ST).

Currently abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access 9Now back home

Watch Love Island Australia Season 6 online free in New Zealand

Looking to watch Love Island Australia Season 6 online? Kiwis can stream the reality TV dating series totally free on TVNZ Plus, starting Tuesday, October 29 at 9pm NZDT (GMT+13). Episodes are available the day following their Australian debut, being added daily from Tuesday through Friday.

Signing up is easy and 100% free to do. Simply pop in your details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

Can I watch Love Island Australia Season 6 in Canada?

Sadly, there’s no word that Love Island Australia Season 6 will be broadcast in Canada. It’s first three seasons found a home on CTV, bit since then there’s been something of a Love Island purge across the country (with the exception of Love Island USA’s more recent season). If anything changes, we’ll be sure to let you know here.

NB: If you're an Australian in North America trying to access 9Now’s free streaming service, you can easily do so by downloading a VPN.

Everything We Know About Love Island Australia Season 6

Love Island Australia Season 6 Trailer

Who Are The Contestants Of Love Island Australia Season 6?

Dylan Towolawi, 25, a construction worker from New South Wales

Eilisha Purcell, 25, a support worker from Brisbane

Em Miguel Leigh, 27, a model content creator from Sydney

Hannah Steinfeld, 24, a nursing student from Victoria

Indigo Carthew, 23, a sales manager from Queensland

Kane Godlevsy, 23, a carpenter from South Australia

Mimi Paranihi, 25, a creative model from Sydney

Niko Fotopoulos, 28, a builder from New South Wales

Xanthe Wessen, 21, a property stylist from Sydney

Zane Prophet, 24, a civil construction worker from Queensland

Taylor Reid, 28, a stevedore from Melbourne (Bombshell)

Sophie Mills, 22, a nurse from Queensland (Bombshell)

Sydney Paight, 24, an influencer from Los Angeles (Love Island God)

Steph Blackos, 25, a model from Paris (Love Island God)

When Does Love Island Australia Season 6 start? It’s time to slap on the after sun and crack on! Love Island Australia returns on Monday, October 28 at 6pm AEDT on 9Now – or at 8.40pm AEDT on Channel Nine.

Who Is The Host Of Love Island Australia Season 6? A Love Island Australia fixture since the spin-offs began in 2018, Sophie Monk returns to drop breaking news of island evictions and oversee the heated fire pit dramas.