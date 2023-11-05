How To Watch New York Marathon 2023 Online And Stream Free From Anywhere

Watch New York Marathon 2023 Online

Watch New York City Marathon 2023: Preview

The 52nd edition of the world's biggest marathon hits the streets of NYC on Sunday, with more than 50,000 elite and fun runners hauling themselves around 26.2 miles of the city's five boroughs. Read our guide below where we’ll explain how to watch the 2023 New York Marathon online.

The wheelchair and handcycle divisions get the festivities started from 8am local time, with the professional women's and men's races and – last but not least – five waves of non-elite runners (you can see the full schedule at the bottom of this page).

Last year's elite races saw a Kenyan double, with Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi breaking the tape during the hottest New York Marathon in its history – the mercury peaking at 75 degrees. Sunday's iteration is looking a lot less hostile, with clear skies forecast and temperatures expected in the high 40s and 50s.

Both women's and men's races have outstanding fields with things ramping up towards the Paris Olympics next summer. There's palpable excitement that Kenyan Brigid Kosgei is finally making her NYC Marathon this year. The third fastest 26-mile runner of all time has won titles in Chicago, London, Tokyo, Milan and more. She'll face stiff competition from previous winners Lokedi and Peres Jepchirchir (assuming the latter makes it to the starting line). It's just a pity that new world record holder Tigst Assefa isn't involved.

It's looking like a battle between Ethiopia and Kenya in the men's race, with Tamirat Tola starting as bookies favorite just a little ahead of 2021 champion Albert Korir. Chebet is missing from the field, so last year's runner-up Shura Kitata is well placed to add the New York title to previous victories in London and Rome. And closer to home, Canadian Cam Lewis is hitting form at just the right time and could challenge on Sunday.

Whether you're a track-and-field enthusiast or just get a perverse kick from seeing tens of thousands of people suffer, you can join the estimated 2 million New Yorkers watching in person by following our guide below on how to watch the New York City Marathon 2023 online and stream the whole race from wherever you are.

How to watch New York City Marathon 2023 online in the US

The 2023 New York Marathon will be shown on ESPN2 nationwide across the US, with the live race broadcast starting at 8am ET / 5am PT on Sunday, November 5.

If you don’t have traditional cable but still want to watch the race live, there are a few OTT options that provide a live stream of ESPN2.

FuboTV is an excellent cable replacement. Its entry-level Pro plan comes with a line-up of well over 100 channels at $74.99 a month. But, if you’re new to the service, you can test the waters before paying anything thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

A more affordable option is available with a Sling TV subscription, with plans starting from $40 a month. You’ll need to select its Sling Orange plan, which you can currently get half-price for the first month.

But if you're happy to watch New York Marathon live streams online, then there's an option that lets you do so absolutely free. ABC7NY.com and its associated mobile app is showing all the action, starting its broadcast at 7am local time. Or, for New Yorkers, you can also watch on WABC-TV.

Overseas and not in the States right now? Use a VPN to access live coverage from anywhere by following the steps below.

How to watch New York Marathon 2023 online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream the New York Marathon as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you may be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch New York Marathon 2023 online in the UK

In the UK (and across the rest of Europe) the New York Marathon is being shown on Eurosport.

Eurosport is available as part of many premium TV packages from the likes of Sky Sports and Virgin Media. And if you don't currently have access to Eurosport, you can get it as part of a Discovery+ subscription. That costs £6.99 a month and can be cancelled any time, going up to £29.99 if you want to add TNT Sports to the channel mix.

If you were just intending to tune in online however, it looks like the free New York Marathon live stream on ABC7NY.com will be available in all regions.

The races start from 1pm GMT on Sunday afternoon.

How to watch New York Marathon 2023 online in Canada

Canadian viewers with a cable subscription can catch the New York Marathon on Sunday, November 5 from 8am / 5am PT on TSN.

If you don't have cable but still want to watch the running, TSN+ is the network's own service that you can stream on web browsers, smartphones, tablets, select Smart TVs, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and Xbox.

TSN+ is priced at $8 a month or $80 for a year.

And don't forget that there's that free New York Marathon live stream on ABC7NY.com, too.

Watch New York Marathon 2023 online in Australia

As well as the free online stream at ABC7NY.com, the 2023 New York City Marathon will be shown on Fox Sports More on Sunday night from midnight AEDT.

That means you either need a Foxtel package or a commitment-free plan from specialist sports streamer Kayo to watch on your TV. Plans for the latter start from $25 per month.

