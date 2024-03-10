How To Watch The Oscars 2024 Online And Stream The 96th Academy Awards For Free And From Anywhere
Can anyone stop Oppenheimer dominating cinema's biggest night?
How To Watch The Oscars 2024 Online
|Date and time: Sun. Mar 10: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 11pm GMT / 10am AEDT (Mon)
|US Channel: ABC
|Free live stream: ITVX (UK) 7plus (AU)
|Use NordVPN to stream 100% risk-free from anywhere
Watch The Oscars 2024: Preview
Hollywood's great and good head to the Dolby Theater this Sunday for the 96th annual Academy Awards and a celebration of 2023's very finest achievements in cinema. With frontrunner Oppenheimer taking on challenges from the likes of Barbie, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon, here we're explaining how to watch the 2024 Oscars online – including free options and international TV channels.
Christopher Nolan's epic biopic of the 'father of the atomic bomb' sees Oppenheimer leading the pack, with an impressive 13 nominations. While the other half of last summer's 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon garnered 'only' eight, with Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie controversially missing out for Best Director and Best Actress respectively.
But that aberration shouldn't detract from the other remarkable film feats that are in contention to take home a little gold man this weekend. From Lily Gladstone's ground-breaking turn in Killers of the Flower Moon and Bradley Cooper's transformation into Leonard Bernstein for Maestro, to Cord Jefferson's razor-sharp adapted screenplay for American Fiction or the immersive sound design of The Zone of Interest.
But the Oscars has always been as much about the spectacle as it has the awards. And we suspect as many people will be tuning into see the tuxes and ballgowns on the red carpet and Barbie's nominated Ryan Gosling perform "I'm Just Ken", as they are the statues being handed out. And then there's funny man Jimmy Kimmel on hosting duties and his esteemed list of presenters, that's set to include cinema royalty like Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicolas Cage and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
Ready to see which names are in those famous envelopes? Read on to find out, as we explain how to watch the Oscars 2024 online from anywhere.
How to watch The Oscars 2024 for free
The UK and Australia may be on opposite sides of the world, but they share something in common come Oscars night – both countries are streaming the 96th Academy Awards absolutely free!
Free-to-air broadcaster ITV is showing it in the UK, which means you can live stream the 2024 Oscars for free on the ITVX app or on its website (starts 11pm GMT)
In Australia, the entire 96th Academy Awards ceremony is going out on Channel 7. For those wanting to watch online, that means you can stream the Oscars for free on the 7plus streaming service (starts 10am AEDT on Monday).
Abroad while the Oscars is on? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX or 7plus.
How to watch the Oscars 2024 online from outside your country
If you're a UK or Australian citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the Oscars just as you would at home.
While ITVX and 7Plus block access from IP addresses outside of Australia, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, Brits and Aussies abroad can subscribe to a VPN, join an Australian based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX and 7Plus from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home, meaning you won't miss out on a free stream.
Watch the Oscars as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX and 7Play. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
How To Use A VPN To Unblock Streaming Services:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, NordVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs
2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the UK, Australia or whatever country you require
3. Stream away! - login to your streaming service – ITVX or 7play in this instance – and stream the 2024 Oscars like you were in your home country
Watch The Oscars 2024 On TV And Online In The US
You’ll need to tune in to ABC to watch the Oscars 2024 awards ceremony on Sunday, March 10 at the earlier than normal time of 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
If you don't have an antenna and don't have ABC as part of your cable plan, there are still plenty of options to watch the Oscars through a variety of cable alternatives.
Our #1 choice on CinemaBlend is Sling TV. Offering 42 channels, you'll need its Blue package in order to access ABC live with the plan costing $45 a month. Currently, though, you can save 50% on your first month.
We believe the cable cutter offers one of the most cable-like experiences while the Sling TV price remains more affordable than other alternatives.
Preferred Partner.
(Find out more under Affiliate and Advertising Disclosure on our About Us page.)
Alternatively, Fubo is a pricier but more comprehensive OTT option. ABC comes with its entry-level Pro plan for $79.99 a month, and new users can give it a try and watch the 96th Academy Awards without paying a dime thanks to Fubo's 7-day free trial and a $25 off your first month offer currently live.
Overseas? Watch ABC (or your own domestic broadcast) and this year’s Oscars just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN – all explained above.
How to watch The Oscars 2024 online in Canada
CTV will be providing live Oscars coverage for Canadian movie fans on Sunday, March 10 at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.
But if you’re not around to watch it live, don’t worry. You can catch-up through CTV's on-demand service – although bear in mind you’ll need to enter your cable login details to access the ceremony.
Canadians out of the country on their regional service will be prevented from watching the 2024 Oscars due to geo-blocking restrictions – but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite live TV channels and shows from wherever.
How to watch The Oscars 2023 online in the UK
If you can stay awake long enough, then UK viewers can watch this year's Oscars late on Sunday, March 10 at 11pm GMT, with the prestigious film awards ceremony running until around 2am.
As explained above, this year's ceremony is being shown on the free-to-air on ITV. That means you can also stream it 100% for free via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.
You can stream on your web browser or via the ITVX app. Sign up is free for an ITVX account – all you need is an email address, UK postcode (e.g. W12 7RU) and you should also have a TV licence.
Abroad while the Oscars is on? Use a VPN using the instructions above to access ITVX.
How to watch The Oscars 2024 in Australia
Down Under movie fans can tune into Channel 7 to watch this year’s Oscars 100% for free. The ceremony is set to start at 10am AEDT on Monday, March 11 and will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and via on-demand service 7plus.
7plus – the Seven Network’s catch-up service – is completely free to use. Just register to the service by providing details like email address, DOB, and a valid Australian postcode (eg. 2000).
Anyone currently abroad in Australia can simply follow the VPN advice as detailed above and watch the Oscars 2024 online from anywhere.
The Oscar 2024 Nominations
Best Picture
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Best Director
- Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Annette Bening – Nyad
- Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan – Maestro
- Emma Stone – Poor Things
Best Actor in a Leading Role
- Bradley Cooper – Maestro
- Colman Domingo – Rustin
- Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
- Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da'Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Head here for the full list of nominations
Adam is a freelance writer with a decade of journalism experience behind him. He's written for a broad range of publications and websites on subjects from sport (The Cricketer, Golf Monthly), TV (TechRadar, WhatToWatch, Cinema Blend) and consumer affairs (Which?), to tech (T3.com, Tom's Guide) and lifestyle (Real Homes and Creative Bloq). Cricket, cooking, crooning and keeping chickens keep him occupied when not writing.
