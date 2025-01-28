How To Watch Paradise Online And Stream Every Episode Where You Are

Watch Paradise Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Tuesday, January 28 (first three episodes) New Episodes: every Tuesday at 12am PT / 3am ET US Stream: on Hulu with a 30-day free trial International Stream: Disney Plus (UK, CA, AU)

Watch Paradise: Preview

Acclaimed screenwriter Dan Fogelman reunites with Emmy-winning actor Sterling K. Brown for this unpredictable new 8-part thriller, in which top secret White House conspiracies come bubbling up after the US president is found dead. Boasting an A-list ensemble and guaranteed to keep you guessing, we explain below how to watch Paradise online where you are.

This nail-biting thriller is something of a departure for Fogelman. He’s best known as the man behind NBC’s hugely successful family drama This is Us (2016-2022), which was heaped with praise and even more glittering awards, particularly Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction), who took home Emmy, NAACP, and Golden Globe awards for the role (clearly, he’s called Sterling for a reason).

Paradise is a different beast: a high-concept political thriller with Shyamalanian ambitions that plays into Fogelman’s love for gleefully wrongfooting his audience. Brown is secret security agent Xavier Collins, a widowed father bestowed with top secret information by incumbent President Cal Bradford (a charismatic James Marsden). He soon finds himself a prime suspect after discovering the president dead. Who killed Cal? And why are they trying to frame Xavier?

Fogelman takes a big swing with this series, packed with political machinations, timeline-jumping flashbacks, and mind-blowing “didn’t see that coming” twists. And it’s all grounded by a compelling cast rounded off by Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown) as billionaire Samantha Redmond and Krys Marshall (For All Mankind) as Agent Robinson, who was carrying on an affair with Cal behind the scenes.

Ready for some heart-stopping drama? Read on for our detailed guide explaining how to watch Paradise online exclusively on Hulu in the US.

How to watch Paradise online in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

US viewers can watch Paradise online exclusively on Hulu from Tuesday, January 28 at 12am PT / 3am ET, with an initial volley of three episodes available from debut. Subsequently, one new episode will be uploaded weekly until the series concludes on March 4.

Subscribers can choose from a variety of Hulu plans. Firstly, you can opt for one of its on-demand only plans, which comes with a 30-day free trial to new members. Thereafter, you’ll pay $9.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $18.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $82.99 per month (pay just $59.99 for the first three months before November 19). That comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too. For more bundle options, keep reading...

How to watch Paradise with the Disney Plus bundle

If you're in the US and want even more from your streaming services, then going for the Disney Plus bundle could be a great plan. One of the best streaming deals available, it adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to Disney Plus, meaning that you also get loads more original TV shows as well as a whole host of live sports.

Disney Plus bundle: from $10.99 a month

Considering individual Disney Plus and Hulu plans start at $9.99 each, paying a couple of bucks extra per month to upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle is terrific value. Already getting everything Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons, throw in the whole Hulu catalog, too, and that's a lot of TV for a little more than $10 a month. If you can stretch to $16.99, you can also add a world of live sports thanks to ESPN+. And if you like the sound of all that but just can't stand ads, then go all out with the Disney Plus Trio Premium bundle for a still-excellent $26.99 a month. Of course, there's also now the option of adding Max to your bundle, getting Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max from $16.99 a month.

How to watch Paradise online in Canada

(Image credit: Disney+)

Located in Canada? You’ll want a Disney Plus subscription to watch Paradise online. The first three episodes of Dan Fogelson’s latest series will premiere on Tuesday, January 28, with new episodes uploaded weekly thereafter.

In the Great North, Disney Plus starts from CA$8.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan . Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$12.99 a month/CA$129.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$15.99 a month/CA$159.99 a year).

How to watch Paradise online in the UK

Luckily for UK viewers, brand-new thriller Paradise will arrive day and date with its US release on Tuesday, January 28. Simply sign-up for a Disney Plus membership to stream every episode.

Across the pond, Disney Plus plans start from £4.99 a month . Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £8.99, or the £12.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

How to watch Paradise online in Australia

Just like the UK, Australian audiences can watch Paradise when they sign up for Disney Plus. The show will debut an initial trio of episodes on Tuesday, January 28 before falling into a one-episode-a-week release pattern.

In Australia, there are only a couple of Disney Plus price options to choose from. Go monthly for AU$13.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$17.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

Paradise Trailer

Paradise | Second Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Paradise Episode Release Schedule

Paradise – Episode 1: Tuesday, January 28

Paradise – Episode 2: Tuesday, January 28

Paradise – Episode 3: Tuesday, January 28

Paradise – Episode 4: Tuesday, February 4

Paradise – Episode 5: Tuesday, February 11

Paradise – Episode 6: Tuesday, February 18

Paradise – Episode 7: Tuesday, February 25

Paradise – Episode 8: Tuesday, March 4

Who is in the cast of Paradise?

Sterling K. Brown as Xavier Collins

James Marsden as President Cal Bradford

Julianne Nicholson as Samantha Redmond

Sarah Shahi as Dr. Gabriel Torabi

Nicole Brydon Bloom as Jane Driscoll

Jon Beavers as Billy Robinson

Percy Daggs IV as James

Aliyah Mastin as Presley

Krys Marshall as Agent Robinson

Cassidy Freeman as the First Lady

How many episodes of Paradise will there be? Hulu series Paradise, the new series from Dan Fogelman, will consist of eight episodes in total, with each nail-biting episode running for approximately one hour.