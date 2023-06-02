How To Watch Queen Of The Universe Season 2 Online From Anywhere

How to watch Queen of the Universe Season 2

Watch Queen of the Universe Season 2: preview

Stop right now, because the drag queen singing competition is back. And this season Spice Girl legend Mel B is joining the Pop Diva Panel to help whittle ten talented drag acts down to one gag-worthy winner, who’ll then be crowned Queen of the Universe and receive a sick’ning $250,000 prize. Tune in and make sure you know how to watch Queen of the Universe Season 2 with our guide.

Produced by World of Wonder, the company behind the hit Drag Race franchise, Queen of the Universe invites drag divas to compete in a series of musical challenges that will seriously scrutinize their “W.A.P”: what they wear, their all-star attitude, and the razzle dazzle of their vocal performances.

But – wait for it – this is a no lip-syncing zone! So, their sonic skills better be on point if they’re to impress the show’s panel of industry experts, made up of Grammy-nominated singer and actress Vanessa Williams, Drag Race alum Trixie Mattel, Michelle Visage, in addition to girl group icon Mel B, who takes over from Leona Lewis this season.

And the effervescent Graham Norton is back as host, cheering on our ten phenomenal performers as they battle it out to win that life-changing $250,000 booty. We'll see Drag Race royalty Aura Eternal and the Dutch-Haitian Love Masisi on the main stage, plus beauty pageant and transgender queen Jazell Royale, Miss Sistrata, a former soldier from Tel Aviv, and the UK’s Viola, whose incredible talent belies her scant 19-years of age.

Who’ll slay the house down boots and be crowned the next Queen of the Universe? You can find out with our guide below explaining how to watch Queen of the Universe Season 2 and stream every episode of this gag-worthy series online.

Watch Queen of the Universe Season 2 online in the US

(Image credit: paramount)

Graham Norton returns to find the next Queen of the Universe on Paramount Plus from Friday, June 2, with new episodes of the singing reality TV competition landing at the same time each week.

If you haven't already got a Paramount Plus subscription, the great news is that you can watch Queen of the Universe season 2 without paying a cent thanks to the 7-day long Paramount Plus free trial. And when that expires, you’ll pay just $4.99 for a monthly subscription.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch Queen of the Universe Season 2 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas trying to access Paramount Plus, you can still watch Queen of the Universe Season 2 just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus are only available in certain markets, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Queen of the Universe Season 2 as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including Paramount Plus and more, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN, with the 12-month plan offering the best value

2. Connect to a server - for Paramount Plus you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Head over to your stream of choice - in this instance, Paramount Plus

How to watch Queen of the Universe online in the UK

UK national treasure Graham Norton is back to crown the next Queen of the Universe for 2023.

New episodes arrive on Paramount Plus UK from Saturday, June 3 – less than a day after their US release – with subsequent instalments added on the same day each week.

Membership costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want the annual plan, although a one week-long FREE trial is available to those who haven’t signed-up before.

Even better? If you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus membership is yours as a completely free add-on service.

Currently travelling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Queen of the Universe Season 2 in Canada

This musical battle royale between drag queens returns on June 2 in Canada too, available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus and with a new episode being added every Friday.

A subscription starts at CA$5.99 per month, after the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial. You could also opt for an annual subscription at CA$59.99 and so pay 16% less over the entire year.

Watch Queen of the Universe Season 2 online in Australia

Season 2 of the Paramount Plus exclusive lands Down Under from Saturday, June 3, with new episodes added on a weekly basis.

New subscribers are entitled to try out the service’s 7-day FREE trial. And if you like what you see, a monthly subscription will cost AU$8.99 a month – or AU$89.99 a year.

As detailed above, may have trouble connecting to Paramount Plus and streaming Queen of the Universe season 2 from abroad. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Meet the Queen of the Universe Season 2 cast