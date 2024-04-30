Watch Stranger Things' Maya Hawke Get Terrified By A Demogorgon (But Not In The Way You'd Think)

Constantly stuck in the dreaded “Nepo Baby” debate, Maya Hawke continues to forge her own path in Hollywood starring in some pretty amazing movies and TV shows. However, the young actress is still best known for playing Robin, as introduced in Season 3 of Stranger Things, and fans can't wait to see her back at it in the upcoming Season 5, where she'll presumably face off against an evil entity or two.

While the hit Netflix show is currently filming its fifth and final season, Hawke took some time away from the fictional worlds of Hawkins and the Upside Down to take part in the C2E2 convention in Chicago, where she met up with fans and shared news about her various projects. As expected, fans were enthusiastic about seeing the Stranger Things star in person, but one fan took it to a totally different level showing up in a rather lifelike Demogorgon costume, and it downright terrified Hawke. Take a look:

A post shared by Maya Hawke (@maya_hawke) A photo posted by on

In the video, the Do Revenge actress is telling a friend by as the Demogorgon approaches, so she's completely caught off guard upon turning around, which sends her immediately in the opposite direction. She’s definitely learned a thing or two during her time in the Upside Down!

When she returns to the fan she goes on to say that they scared her before showering them with praise for the costume. In fact, the actress and singer was so in awe of the dedication she shared the video on her own Instagram account.

It didn’t take long for the fan in the costume to notice that the Inside Out 2 star had shared the video, and they provided the following comment:

MAYYYYAAAA THAT WAS MEEEE

Naturally, the rest of the comments section was flooded with hilarious fan reactions, with some laughing at Hawke’s reaction, and others praising the incredible costume the fan created. Here are some of the highlights:

@emmaslabaw great costume! How did you open the mouth? - @poopityfoo

Poor Demogorgon just wanted a hug 😢 - @struniverse

Always in character, a true professional - @catface___meowmers

While Hawke’s character Robin had faced off against evil Russians, Demobats, and the overarching antagonist Vecna by the time the end of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 came around, she’s never interacted with a Demogorgon, the original Upside Down frightfest, during her time on Stranger Things. At least, not yet! Anything is possible as the series heads into its final season. Who knows, maybe this fan unwittingly gave fans a look at what Hawke's reactions might be during certain Season 5 scenes.

Unfortunately, it’ll be a while before fans get to see her back in action alongside fan-favorite character Steve Harrington, who'll presumably survive to live all the days. Hawke has ideas for what Robin's fate should be in Season 5, but we'll also have to wait to see if they come true or not. Thankfully, Stranger Things fans are pros at being patient, having survived the extended hiatus between Seasons 2 and 3, and the even longer gap ahead of Season 4's premiere.

To keep the excitement up, The Duffer Brothers have been generous this season, sharing behind-the-scenes looks at what’s going on in Hawkins on a somewhat regular basis. And the fans are keeping busy too, sharing theories about whether or not Eddie Munson will return, and what the real deal is with Hawkin’s Laboratory, to name a few.