How To Watch Suspect Season 2 Online And Stream For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Suspect Season 2 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Wednesday, July 17 New Episodes: weekly every Wednesday and Thursday Free Stream: Channel 4 (UK) International Streams: BritBox (US, CA) (Fall 2024) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Suspect Season 2: Synopsis

There’s never been a better time to be alive for crime fans. Shows like The Jetty and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder are just two great dramas currently causing viewers to gnaw on their nails, yet few of them can boast the star-wattage on show in Suspect. BAFTA-winner Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters) returns as psychotherapist Susannah, investigating the ongoing mystery of her daughter’s murder, and our guide below explains how to watch Suspect Season 2 online, and stream this smoldering drama FREE on Channel 4 from anywhere.

Based on the acclaimed Danish series Forhøret (or, Face to Face), Season 1 followed Detective Frater (James Nesbit) as he attempted to discover what led to the death of his estranged daughter Christina: tracking down and cajoling former acquaintances into coughing up incriminating evidence.

To keep things fresh, Suspect’s sophomore season introduces new writers (Joy Wilkinson and David Allison) and a largely-new cast. Switching focus from Detective Frater to his ex-wife Susannah, the story expands into exciting new territory when her latest patient, looking for help to stop smoking, confesses to killing multiple women while under hypnosis.

Described as “a thriller that unravels all in one day, in real time,” each of Suspect's half-hour episodes find psychotherapist Susannah duking it out with a different character, played by one of an impressive number of A-listers. That includes Tamsin Grieg (Green Wing, Belgravia) and Ben Miller (Death in Paradise), Eddie Marsan (Tyrannosaur), Nicholas Pinnock (This Town, Django), and Gina McKee (Phantom Thread), while Cooper (My Lady Jane, Preacher) takes on a lead role as Jon. With each encounter, Susannah learns more about a larger, more troubling conspiracy that might even be related to her daughter’s own tragic demise.

Suspenseful, intense, and delivering an incendiary acting showcase, read on for our guide explaining how to watch Suspect Season 2 online, free and from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Watch Suspect Season 2 online in the UK for free

(Image credit: Channel 4)

The star-studded Suspect returns. UK viewers can watch Suspect Season 2 from Wednesday, July 17 at 9pm BST on Channel 4.

There are eight episodes in total. These air every Wednesday and Thursday, with each broadcast delivering two back-to-back episodes. You can watch Suspect on cable, satellite, or live or on-demand through Channel 4’s on-demand service.

You can access the on-demand Channel 4 service on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream Suspect Season 2? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch Suspect Season 2 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Suspect just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address so you can watch UK TV online and make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Suspect Season 2 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Channel 4. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Channel 4, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Suspect, head to Channel 4

Can I watch Suspect Season 2 online in the US?

(Image credit: BritBox)

Fancy a tense crime drama with a starry cast? The bad news is US viewers may have to wait three months before getting their fix. In good news? Suspect Season 2 is slated to arrive in the States on BritBox, anticipated to land sometime in Fall 2024.

If you can wait that long, then BritBox costs $8.99 for a monthly subscription, or $89.99 a year. Even better? If you’re a new subscriber, you can enjoy its 7-day free trial first before paying a thing.

Currently way from home? Use a VPN to connect to your country’s streaming service and watch your favorite TV series from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Suspect Season 2 online in Canada?

It’s the same situation in Canada as with Suspect’s US release.

Canadians should be able to watch Suspect Season 2 online with a BritBox subscription in the Fall of this year. A BritBox membership in the Great North will cost CA$10.99 a month, or you can save by selecting CA$109.99 for an annual, 12-month plan.

Currently traveling outside the UK? Download a VPN to access the services you use back home and stream Suspect Season 2 for free no matter where you are.

Can I watch Suspect Season 2 online free in Australia?

(Image credit: SBS)

Release details Down Under are a little less clear. The show’s inaugural season was released on SBS and SBS On-Demand in Australia in August 2022, two months after its UK debut.

While it’s likely Season 2 will also air on SBS, we don’t know for sure that the show will follow a similar release pattern. What we do know is that you can watch the first 8 episodes right now, on SBS On-Demand. It’s a completely free-to-use platform – just create an account and start streaming!

Suspect Season 2 Trailer

Suspect Series 2 | Official Trailer | Channel 4 - YouTube Watch On

Suspect Season 2 Cast

Anne-Marie Duff as Dr Susannah Newman

Dominic Cooper as Jon Fallow

Tamsin Grieg as Natasha Groves

Ben Miller as Richard Groves

Vinette Robinson as Louisa McAdams

Eddie Marsan as Dr Alistair Underwood

Celine Buckens as Sapphire

Nicholas Pinnock as Joseph Buckley

Gina McKee as Kate

Suspect Season 2, Episode Guide and TV Schedule

Two episodes will air back-to-back beginning July 17, every Wednesday and Thursday at 9pm BST. We’ve listed the linear broadcast details below for those watching on linear TV in the UK.