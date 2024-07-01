How To Watch A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder And Stream The Holly Jackson Adaptation Free From Anywhere

How To Watch A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Monday, July 1 Stream free: watch all episodes on BBC iPlayer (UK) International Streams : Stan (AU) | Netflix (US) from August 1 Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder: Synopsis

An inquisitive teen begins her own investigation into the murder-suicide of two students in this nail-biting new series. The latest book to screen adaptation, the show is based on the YA novel of the same name by Holly Jackson, which achieved NYT-bestseller levels of success, the series introduces Emma Myers (Wednesday) as amateur sleuth Pip, whose belief that the real killer still roams free puts her in all kinds of peril. Our guide below explains how to watch A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder online now for free on BBC iPlayer.

Set in the sleepy town of Little Kilton, something doesn't add up for Pippa Fitz-Amobi. Five years ago, 17-year-old Andie Bell (India Lillie Davies) disappeared, presumed dead. Her boyfriend Sal Singh (Rahul Pattni) then killed himself and confessed to her murder in a text. The police were satisfied. Little Kilton wants to forget. But Pip is certain that the perpetrator remains at large, and that could mean they’re coming for her next.

On what to expect from the hotly-anticipated series, the AGGGTM author promises “laugh-out-loud moments from all the teenage antics, but also all the pulse-pounding twists you’d find in the darkest of thrillers. Heartbreak, tears, gasps, swooning at all the PipRavi moments brought to life […] be prepared for it all when A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder hits your screens.”

Some of the actors bringing our list of potential suspects to life are: Henry Ashton (My Lady Jane), who takes on the role of Max Hastings, alongside the BAFTA-nominated Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland) as Leanne, Pip’s mother. Jessica Webber finds herself up on the investigation board as Nat Da Silva, and Matthew Baynton – best known for the BBC sitcom Ghosts – portrays history teacher Elliott Ward. Newcomer Zain Iqbal, meanwhile, plays Sal’s brother Ravi, who joins forces with Pip to clear his brother’s name – and yes, as alluded to, there’s more than a little heat between the two teen detectives.

There are a few more books in the series just waiting to be adapted. So, if you’re here for jaw-dropping twists, intrigue, suspense, and romance, check out our guide below. There we explain how to watch A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder online for free and from anywhere in the world.

Watch A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder online in the UK for FREE

(Image credit: BBC)

The murder case of Andie Bell has been been reopened. You can watch A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder online for free on BBC iPlayer from Monday, July 1, when all six episodes will be made available to stream as a boxset.

If you'd prefer to watch through linear TV, the series makes its BBC Three debut at 9pm BST on Wednesday, July 10.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder and stream every episode just like you would back home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address and help you watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer.

How to watch A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder online in the US

(Image credit: Netflix)

Based on the New York Times bestseller, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is coming to the US – but a few weeks after its UK premiere. Series fans will be able to watch A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder on Netflix, although not until Thursday, August 1, when all 6-episodes will drop for streaming.

There’s no Netflix free trial, but a range of subscription options are available. The cheapest Standard with Ads plan is $6.99 a month, while the Standard option allows you to ditch the ads for the monthly price tag of $15.49. The highest tier plan is Premium at $22.99, which allows four simultaneous streams, Ultra HD quality, and lets you download content to watch on the go.

Out of the country? Download a VPN to connect to your home service and stream every episode of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder free on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder online in Australia

Receiving a simultaneous release with the UK, Aussies can also watch A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder online from Monday, July 1, with every episode available on streaming service Stan. Plans start from AU$12 per month, but thankfully new subscribers are entitled to its 30 day free trial offer.

An Aussie citizen traveling abroad? You might have trouble connecting to Stan and streaming A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder from abroad. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Can I watch A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder online in Canada?

Sadly for aspiring sleuths, there’s no evidence that A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder will be available to stream in Canada anytime soon – though we have a hunch it could be made available on Netflix like with its American neighbors to the south. We’ll update this space as soon as we know more.

So, if you’re a Brit abroad you’ll want a VPN to connect to BBC iPlayer and stream A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder for free, just like you would back home.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Trailer

Can I watch every episode of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder online? Every episode of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from Monday, July 1.