How To Watch The Jetty Online And Stream Episodes Of BBC Crime Drama Miniseries Free From Anywhere

Watch The Jetty: Synopsis

Still waters run deep in this BBC drama about a detective reckoning with the dark deeds of a Lancashire town. Jenna Coleman, star of The Serpent and ITV’s Victoria, heads up an incredible cast alongside House of the Dragon’s Tom Glynn-Carney, in this multi-layered series that’s part crime thriller, part coming-of-age story, and a bruising examination of sexual morality and memory. Read on below for further details on how to watch The Jetty online, from anywhere and 100% free on BBC iPlayer.

Written and created by Cat Jones (Waterloo Road, Hulu’s Harlots), The Jetty introduces audiences to an “iconic” new detective in the form of Ember Manning (played by Jenna Coleman). She’s as enigmatic as the perpetrators of the crimes she’s looking to solve, a widow with buried secrets of her own, and described by producer Elizabeth Kilgarriff as “complex, funny, and utterly human”.

The detective begins her beat investigating arson at a holiday home in a lakeside Lancashire town. Somehow, the incident turns out to be connected to a missing person’s case from many years ago, one which podcaster Riz (BAFTA-nominee Weruche Opia, I May Destroy You) is researching for her show about "crimes against women and girls."

As the story unfolds, Manning finds corruption too close for comfort, learns about an illicit “love” triangle between an older man and two underage girls, and even begins to question her past relationship with her now dead husband.

The four-part series has been favorably compared to HBO’s Sharp Objects and the Elizabeth Moss-starring Top of the Lake, with Kilgarriff effusing that the show is “provocative, thrilling, and deliciously surprising at every turn.” In addition to Coleman, the show also features Ruby Stokes (Bridgerton), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone) and Game of Throne's Ralph Ineson.

Boasting heightened drama and suspenseful scripts, The Jetty should find fans among audiences the world over. So, get ready for your next BBC drama binge: read the following guide for everything to know about how to watch The Jetty online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Watch The Jetty online in the UK for free

UK viewers will be able to watch The Jetty beginning from Monday, July 15. There are four episodes in total, which will air live on BBC One over the course of a week (Monday, Tuesday, and Sunday, with the series finale on Monday, July 22) and all broadcast at 9pm BST.

Alternatively, every episode of The Jetty will be available to stream via BBC iPlayer as of 6am BST on July 15.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FW), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch The Jetty from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch The Jetty and stream every episode just like you would back home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Can I watch The Jetty online in the US?

There’s no word that The Jetty will have a US release just yet. We do know that BBC Studios is in charge of international distribution. And, given they own the BritBox streaming service, which is the home of other UK exports like Blue Lights, Trigger Point, and The Responder, it’s quite likely that new miniseries The Jetty will show up here too.

Out of the country? Download a VPN to connect to your home service and stream every episode of The Jetty free on BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch The Jetty free online in Australia?

No broadcaster has announced that they’ll be airing The Jetty Down Under, neither have any of the big Aussie streaming services like Stan or Binge. We’re sure that’ll change. But for now, if you’re based in Australia, you won’t be able to watch the new BBC drama.

A Brit traveling abroad? Then you’ll be blocked from connecting to regional services like BBC iPlayer. Download a VPN, however, and you can stream content from all your usual platforms from anywhere.

Can I watch The Jetty online in Canada?

Canadians looking to watch The Jetty online are also out of luck. The BBC series is currently only licensed to stream in the UK through the channel’s catch-up service, BBC iPlayer. If and when the show finds a Canadian home, we’ll be sure to update this space.

Currently away from home? A VPN will let you connect to BBC iPlayer and stream every episode of The Jetty free, just like you would at home.

All four episodes will be released on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday, July 15. You'll find the linear BBC One broadcast dates just below:

Episode 1: Monday, July 15 at 9pm BST

Episode 2: Tuesday, July 16 at 9pm BST

Episode 3: Sunday, July 21 at 9pm BST

Episode 4: Monday, July 22 at 9pm BST

The Jetty Trailer

Who is in the cast of The Jetty? Jenna Coleman as Detective Ember Manning

Connie Jenkins-Greig as a young Ember

Shannon Watson as Miranda Ashby

Archie Renaux as Hitch

Ruby Stokes as Hannah

Amelia Bullmore as Sylvia

Ralph Ineson as Morgan

Weruche Opia as Riz

Tom Glynn-Carney as Malachy

Matthew McNulty as Arj

Joshua Gannon as a young Arj

Dominic Coleman as Brad

Elliot Cowan as Russell

Bo Bragason as Amy

David Ajala as Casey

Nina Barker-Francis as Chloe

Miya Ocego as Jules

Arthur Hughes as Liam

Niamh Blackshaw as Rosie