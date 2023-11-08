How To Watch The Buccaneers Online And Stream New Period Drama

Watch The Buccaneers

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Wednesday, November 8 New episodes: every Wednesday at 3am ET / 12am PT / 8am GMT Stream: Get a 7-day free trial with Apple TV Plus

Watch The Buccaneers: Synopsis

Hanging off the velvet coattails of popular period dramas like Bridgerton and Sanditon, an eight-part adaptation of Edith Wharton's unfinished novel The Buccaneers arrives on Apple TV Plus like a debutante at a lavish coming-out ball. And below you'll find all the details you need on how to watch The Buccaneers online.

It follows a group of young American society women who leave the limited refinement of 1870s New York City to party, drink champagne, and hunt for future husbands in flamboyant Victorian London and on grandiose country estates. Yes, there are more gorgeous ballgowns and handsome bachelors that you can shake a cane at.

At the heart of the The Buccaneers' drama is Kristine Froseth's (The Society) sassy and spirited Nan. The daughter of Mrs St. George (played by Mad Men's Christina Hendricks), she doesn't need Tinder to start attracting the attention of England's most eligible young men. It's not long before she's embroiled in an enviable love triangle with the shy, hunky Duke of Tintagel (Guy Remmers) and the tall, dark and handsome Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome). Lucky!

Nan's 'prettier' sister Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse), wild child Conchita Closson (Alisha Boe), and sisters Mabel (Josie Totah) and Lizzy Elmsworth (Aubri Ibrag) are also along for the buccaneering voyage across the Atlantic, giving room to explore LGBTQ+ storylines along with the regular course of sighing and frills.

Expect a smart 21st century concoction of bashful, blushing beauties doused with plenty of Wharton wit and strutting self-respect. Read on to discover how to watch The Buccaneers online, with Apple TV Plus the exclusive streaming home the world over.

How to watch The Buccaneers Online

(Image credit: Apple)

The Buccaneers starts with a triple-episode premiere on Wednesday, November 8 on Apple TV Plus. It's an eight episode run, with new episodes landing on Wednesdays until the finale on December 13.

An Apple TV Plus subscription costs $9.99/£8.99/AU$12.99 per month.

But if you're new to Apple TV+, you can try it first for free and see the first three episodes with an Apple TV Plus free trial.

New subscribers can try Apple TV Plus for FREE for 7 days. It's also worth noting that if you've recently bought another Apple product (e.g. iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV) or intend to, you'll automatically be entitled to three free months of Apple TV Plus.

The Buccaneers Trailer

The Buccaneers Release Schedule

Episode 1, "American Poison" – November 8

"American Poison" – November 8 Episode 2, "Women or Wives" – November 8

"Women or Wives" – November 8 Episode 3, "The Perfect Duchess" – November 8

"The Perfect Duchess" – November 8 Episode 4, "Homecoming" – November 15

"Homecoming" – November 15 Episode 5, "Failed Betrayal" – November 22

"Failed Betrayal" – November 22 Episode 6, "It's Christmas" – November 29

"It's Christmas" – November 29 Episode 7, "First Footing" – December 6

"First Footing" – December 6 Episode 8, "Wedding of the Season" – December 13

The Buccaneers Cast