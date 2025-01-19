How To Watch The Hunting Party Online And Stream For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch The Hunting Party Online

Crime procedural fans are in for a treat as the premiere episode of The Hunting Party arrives two weeks earlier than originally announced. The new show looks like a high concept mash-up of Breakout Kings by way of the MCU with a crack team tasked with tracking down the world’s worst criminals. Read on as we explain below about how to watch The Hunting Party online – and get a free stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Following an explosion at The Pit – a top-secret prison that houses criminals that the public have been told were executed – a slew of absolute wrong'uns manage to make their escape. Now out in the wild, these conniving and sadistic felons are a threat to both the public and the reputation of a government who supposedly saw them put to death, meaning they need to be back behind bars ASAP.

Enter The Hunting Party, an Avengers-like crack team from across law enforcement tasked with tracking down and capturing the escapees. Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest) leads the team as Bex, an ex-FBI agent and profiler while Nick Wechsler (Revenge) plays Oliver, Bex’s former partner in – and out of – the FBI. Josh McKenzie (La Brea) portrays Shane, a former soldier and current prison guard with Patrick Sabongui (The Flash) as Jacob, a CIA agent. Sara Garcia (Ride) rounds out the group as Jennifer Morales, an intel officer and major in the army. And if rounding up the worst of the worst wasn’t enough, it also falls to the hunters to figure out whether the incident at The Pit was an accident, or part of some grander conspiracy.

It’s definitely a mouth-watering premise for procedural fans, but even for those who don’t normally give case-of-the-week shows a look, the promise of some horror movie level villains being chased down by the Justice League of law enforcement is a tantalising prospect. Throw in a classic government conspiracy arc and you’ve got the recipe for this generation’s Prison Break.

The full season won’t be far behind the sneak peek episode, so read on for all you need to watch The Hunting Party online and stream from anywhere.

How to watch The Hunting Party online in the US

In the US, the premiere episode of The Hunting Party will receive a special preview screening on Sunday, January 19 at 7pm ET/PT on NBC. An encore of the episode will air in its regular timeslot of Monday at 10pm ET/PT on February 3 with new episodes continuing weekly.

If you receive NBC as a part of your cable package already, you're all set, but for cord cutters, there's still plenty of options to live stream the episode.

FuboTV, for example, is a comprehensive cable replacement. The entry-level Pro Plan will set you back $79.99 a month (after the introductory offer where you get $5 off your first month) and provides you with around 200 channels, including E!. And, if you’re new to the service, you won’t pay anything for your first week thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

If you're after something a bit cheaper, Sling TV also hosts NBC in certain markets with its Sling Blue package. Usually costing $50.99 a month, one of the current Sling TV deals means you can get 50% off your first month and pay just $25.50 for 40+ live channels.

If you're happy to watch on catch-up, the premiere episode will be available to stream the following day (Monday, January 20) on Peacock, with further episodes available to stream every Tuesday, from February 4.

You can purchase a Peacock subscription from $7.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $13.99 a month.

Although Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($79.99 or $139.99 a year respectively).

How to watch The Hunting Party from anywhere

If you're outside of the country and can't access your usual streaming service, you can still watch The Hunting Party online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock and 7Plus block access from IP addresses outside of the US and Australia, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Australian citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a Oz-based server and access their free 7Plus stream from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Hunting Party as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including 7Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from under $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for 7Plus, you'll want to connect to a server based in the Oz.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Hunting Party, head to 7Plus

Watch The Hunting Party in Australia for free

While Aussies won't get to glimpse the sneak peak episode, it's great news otherwise because not only will episodes of The Hunting Party land mere hours after they've aired in the US, starting Tuesday, February 4, but they'll stream completely free on 7Plus.

To access, all you need to do is create an account with an Australian postcode and begin streaming.

Can I watch The Hunting Party online in the UK?

Since Peacock's deal with Sky ended in early 2024, shows from the US streamer haven't always found a home in Blighty. Some recent Peacock programming, such as Based on a True Story Season 2 and Day of the Jackal, have still been available on Sky and its pay-as-you-go service NOW, however, so keep an eye out for The Hunting Party.

Can I watch The Hunting Party online in Canada?

It was announced that The Hunting Party would go out on Global as well as StackTV, however there's been no confirmation as of yet on a release date.

The Hunting Party trailer

The Hunting Party (NBC) Trailer HD - YouTube Watch On

A special preview screening of the first episode of The Hunting Party will go out on NBC in the US on Sunday, January 19 at 7pm ET/PT after the NFL divisional game between the Philadephia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. The season proper will begin with a rerun of the episode on Monday, February 3 at 10pm ET/PT. It'll debut in Australia the following day.

Who Is In The Cast Of The Hunting Party?

Melissa Roxburgh as Rebecca "Bex" Henderson

Patrick Sabongui as Ryan Hassani

Sara Garcia as Jennifer Morales

Josh McKenzie as Shane Florence

Nick Wechsler as Oliver Odell