How To Watch Those About To Die Online And Stream Anthony Hopkins Roman Empire Drama From Anywhere

Watch Those About to Die Online

Watch Those About to Die: Preview

Director Roland Emmerich had a penchant for annihilating national landmarks in Independence Day (1996). Now, he’s bringing his brand of carnage to the Colosseum of Ancient Rome in this thrilling 10-part series. Starring acting legend Antony Hopkins (The Father) as the Emperor bringing spectacular entertainment to the masses – much like blockbuster king Emmerich himself – our guide below explains how to watch Those About to Die online from anywhere. Just don’t say you’re not entertained…!

Developed by Robert Rodat (Saving Private Ryan) and based on Daniel P. Mannix’s in-depth account of the “savage pageantry” of the Roman Empire’s national institution, Those About to Die transports viewers back to 79 A.D. and the reign of Emperor Vespasian (Hopkins). The series poured $140 million into producing an authentic simulacrum of Ancient Rome, and that’s clear in the Colosseum’s limb-lopping gladiatorial battles and the thunderous chariot races of the Circus Maximus.

The epic series focuses on “the dirty business of entertaining the masses” at a time when the public’s tastes were becoming more bloodthirsty.” Into this scenario land a sprawling cast of characters from across the spectrum of Roman society. The Emperor's youngest son Domitian (Jojo Macari, The Irregulars) organizes gladiatorial spectacles for the public’s amusement, while his brother Titus (Tom Hughes, Victoria) is busy forging his reputation on the battlefield – though keeping his sights firmly on his father’s throne.

Numidian fighter Kwame (Ted Lasso’s Moe Hashim) is torn from his family and sold to the gladiatorial arena, fighting for his freedom alongside hulking Norse warrior Viggo (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, The Witcher). Other figures scheme and grasp after power, or, like master charioteer Scorpus (Dimitri Leonidas, Foundation), seek glory in the deafening cheer of the crowd.

Praised by The Guardian as “the best Ancient Rome to ever grace our screens” and embodying a very Roman sentiment that “More is better. Too much is perfect,” this epic historical drama series promises to be absolutely unmissable TV entertainment.

Get ready to be thrilled as we explain how to watch Those About to Die online – exclusively on Peacock in the US and from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Those About to Die online in the US

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal)

US audiences can watch Those About to Die exclusively on Peacock from Thursday, July 18. And get ready for a binge worthy of a Roman emperor, as all 10 episodes will be available to stream immediately.

To steam this thrilling historical series, you’ll want a Peacock subscription. This costs from $5.99 a month, or, if you're happy to pay more and cut out the commercials, then Premium Plus is $11.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 by going for an annual plan on either tier.

Peacock shows are available to stream via your web browser, iOS and Android smartphone apps and a wide variety of other streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Google TV, PS 4 and 5, Roku, VIZIO, Xbox, Xumo, Meta VR, and selected Smart TVs.

As well as Those About to Die and other Peacock Originals like Apples Never Fall, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, and John Wick-prequel The Continental, Peacock has a huge catalog of NBC dramas past and present, like The Blacklist, Law & Order and Yellowstone. Plus, it's the home of hit reality TV shows like Love Island Games, in addition to all things WWE in the US.

How to watch Those About to Die online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Those About to Die just as you would at home.

While Peacock blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing anywhere in the world can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and watch Those About to Die on Peacock from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Those About to Die as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Those About to Die, head to Peacock.

How to watch Those About to Die online for free in the UK, Canada, Australia and elsewhere

International viewers will want an Amazon Prime Video subscription to watch Those About to Die online, with all 10 episodes available to stream from Friday, July 19 at 12 am PT / 3 am ET / 8am BST / 5pm AEST.

If you haven’t previously signed-up for Amazon Prime – or your account has been inactive for some time – you should be entitled to the service’s 30-day FREE trial. When this expires, your subscription fee will depend on where in the world you’re streaming from.

US – $14.99 per month / $139 annually

UK – £8.99 per month / £95 annually

Canada – CA$9.99 per month / $99.99 annually

Australia – AU$9.99 per month / $79.99 annually

NB: If you’re a US citizen vacationing abroad, you can subscribe to a VPN to access US-only service Peacock and stream Those About to Die just as you would back home.

Those About to Die Trailer

Those About to Die | Official Trailer 2 | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Those About to Die Cast

Anthony Hopkins as Vespasian

Dimitri Leonidas as Scorpus

Jojo Macari as Domitian Flavianus

Gabriella Pession as Antonia

Iwan Rheon as Tenax

Sara Martins-Court as Cala

Moe Hashim as Kwame

David Wurawa as Gavros

Tom Hughes as Titus Flavianus

Lara Wolf as Berenice

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson as Viggo

Adrian Bouchet as Porto

Rupert Penry-Jones as Marsus

Angeliqa Devi as Caltonia

Davide Tucci as Manilius

Kyshan Wilson as Aura

Michael Maggi as Rufus

Hossein Taheri as Abbas

Thomas Hunt as Lucius

Clelia Zanini as Marcia

Christopher Ward as Tiones

Mohammad Bakri as Farid

Emilio Sakraya as Xenon

Romana Maggiora Vergano

Hilal Beraki as Seeno

Martyn Ford as Flamma