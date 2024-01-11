How To Watch Ted And Stream Seth MacFarlane's Comedy Bear Prequel Show From Anywhere

How To Watch Ted Online

Watch Ted: Preview

Cast your mind back to 2012. The warped mind of Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane – at the height of his popularity, he'd host the Oscars the following year – brought a cute-looking but seriously potty-mouthed teddy bear to cinema screens in one of that year's biggest grossing box office smashes. Now the eponymous plushy has got its his own TV series and here we'll explain how you can watch Ted online no matter where you are in the world.

If you haven't seen the movie or it's been a while, when Ted is wished into life by his friendless owner, little John Bennett, it isn't long before the miracle story sweeps the nation. Before long, he becomes a celebrity in his own right... before jumping ahead to adulthood where it emerges he's become a serial-womanizing, bong-smoking, constantly-cursing layabout.

The new Ted TV series is a prequel of sorts, telling the story of John and his teddy's early days. Taking us back to 1993, the surge of Tedmania is over and John is back to being the prey of school bullies.

The unpopular 16-year-old hasn't smoked, hasn't had sex, hasn't had a girlfriend. School sucks, his homelife isn't much better and, unfortunately for him, his only source of spiritual guidance and counsel is his cuddly best friend. Good luck, John!

Seth MacFarlane is very much back in the hotseat as Ted's creator, co-writer, director and voice of the titular teddy. Max Burkholder picks up the portrayal of John (played by Mark Wahlberg in the movies), following roles in family shows like Parenthood and guest voicing in MacFaralane's other shows Family Guy, American Dad!, The Cleveland Show and The Orville.

Follow our guide below on how to watch Ted online from anywhere, with a subscription to Peacock your gateway in the US.

How to watch Ted online in the US

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal )

Peacock is the exclusive home to Ted's small screen series in the US.

All episodes of the show are landing in one hit on Thursday, January 11 from 5am ET / 2am PT.

You'll require a Peacock subscription, which costs $5.99 a month. Or, if you're happy to pay more to avoid commercials, Premium Plus is $11.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 by going for an annual plan on either tier.

Peacock shows are available to stream via your web browser, iOS and Android smartphone apps and a wide variety of other streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Google TV, PS 4 and 5, Roku, VIZIO, Xbox, Xumo, Meta VR, and selected Smart TVs.

As well as Ted and other comedy classics such as 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Modern Family and The Office, Peacock has a huge catalog of NBC dramas from the past and present like The Blacklist, Law & Order and Yellowstone. Plus, it's the home of all things WWE in the US.

How to watch Ted online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream Ted on your usual streaming service as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch Ted as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. And not just Peacock, either... it's great for watching other streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the US or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your streaming service and stream like you were in your home country

How to watch Ted online in Canada

(Image credit: Amazon)

On TV, Ted is being shown on Showcase on a weekly basis at 9pm ET/PT on Thursdays, starting with Episode 1 on Thursday, January 11.

To watch Ted online, you can access Showcase programming through the Global TV app. You'll just need your cable login details to do so.

Alternatively – or to watch all episodes without waiting – you'll need subscription video streaming package StackTV. Probably the easiest way to get access to StackTV is through Amazon Prime Video. If you already have Prime, signing up to StackTV costs $12.99 a month after you've enjoyed the 14-day free trial.

From there, you can then watch on all the usual devices through which you'd normally watch Prime Video. So that's on web browsers, app for Android and iOS, Fire TV and a variety of other devices including PS4, PS5, Xbox, Roku and select Smart TVs.

Canadians can also watch StackTV shows by subscribing through Rogers Ignite, Bell Fibe or FuboTV.

Can I watch Ted in the UK?

(Image credit: Sky)

Although it has been confirmed that Ted will come to Sky TV – specifically its Sky Max channel – in 2024, at the time of writing no release date has yet been announced in the UK.

Sky subscribers will also be able to stream Ted online via the provider's Sky Go app for web browsers, smartphones and a wide variety of streaming devices.

As well as being available with all basic Sky packages, Sky Max is also available via Now Entertainment with prices starting from £6.99 a month.

Watch Ted online in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

Binge has the rights to show Ted Down Under, with all episodes streaming from Thursday, January 11 at 9pm AEDT.

If you're new to the streaming service, you can get a free Binge 7-day trial. After that, prices start from just $10 a month, or there are more expensive tiers available if you want to ditch all ads and get access on multiple device.

Alternatively, if you already have a Foxtel subscription, episodes are going out two at a time on its Fox8 channel from 9pm AEDT on Thursdays and then available thereafter on demand.

Ted Trailer

Ted Cast

Seth MacFarlane as Ted

Alanna Ubach as Susan Bennett

Scott Grimes as Matty Bennett

Max Burkholder as John Bennett

Giorgia Whigham as Blaire

Ara Hollyday as Andrew

Liz Richman as Polly

Jacob Zelonky as Derek

Dustin Wayne as Mike

Francesca Xuereb as Erin

Erin Moore as Jessica

Ted Episodes Guide

All episodes streaming on Peacock from Thursday, January 11