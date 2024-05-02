How To Watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz Online And Stream Heather Morris Adaptation From Anywhere

How To Watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz Online

Watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz: Synopsis

Adapted from the New York Times bestselling novel by Heather Morris, The Tattooist of Auschwitz is the latest book to screen adaptation, telling the heartbreaking story of Holocaust survivors Lale Sokolov and Gita Furman, two concentration camp inmates who fall in love during the European-wide genocide. Featuring Academy Award-nominee Harvey Keitel, Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey, and a moving score from legendary composer Hans Zimmer, our guide below explains how to watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz online from anywhere.

This absorbing limited series focuses on the testimony of Sokolov, a Slovakian Jew interned at Auschwitz-Birkenau by the Nazi’s during World War II. It is as the camp tätowierer, or tattooist, that he meets his future wife Furman (Anna Próchniak), aka prisoner number 4562. Falling instantly in love, their bond provides a buffer against the inevitability of the gas chamber, and a spark of hope amidst their otherwise dehumanising reality.

An acclaimed cast bring tremendous gravitas to this horrifying history. Directed by Tali Shalom Ezer (My Days of Mercy), the story jumps between present and past as Harvey Keitel (The Irishman), portraying Sokolov in the years before his death, recounts his painful life story to Australian author Heather Morris, played here by Emmy-nominee Lynskey.

Jonah Hauer-King (BBC drama World on Fire) takes on the role of Sokolov in the Auschwitz-set scenes, whose key function grants him with a degree of leniency within the camp – such as procuring supplies and life-saving medicines – while Jonas Nay (Deutschland '83) is Stefan Baretzki, the brutal SS guard with whom Sokolov develops a mutually beneficial relationship.

Boasting incredible source material, a top-notch cast, and described as “Brooding, thoughtful, [and] beautifully acted” by the London Evening Standard, this 6-part series looks certain to be a success. Read on below, where our guide details everything necessary to watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz online in the US

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal)

Based on Heather Morris’s international bestseller, The Tattooist of Auschwitz will debut exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, May 2, with all six episodes arriving simultaneously.

To stream the acclaimed drama, you’ll want a Peacock subscription. This costs from $5.99 a month, or, if you're happy to pay more and cut out the commercials, then Premium Plus is $11.99 a month. Alternatively, you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by going for an annual plan on either tier.

Peacock shows are available to stream via your web browser, iOS and Android smartphone apps and a wide variety of other streaming devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Google TV, PS 4 and 5, Roku, VIZIO, Xbox, Xumo, Meta VR, and selected Smart TVs.

As well as The Tattooist of Auschwitz and other Peacock Originals like Apples Never Fall, Ted, and John Wick-prequel The Continental, Peacock has a huge catalog of NBC dramas past and present, like The Blacklist, Law & Order and Yellowstone. Plus, it's the home of hit reality TV shows like Love Island Games, in addition to all things WWE in the US.

How to watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz just as you would at home.

While Peacock blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing anywhere in the world can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz on Peacock from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

How to watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz online in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz with a subscription to the Showcase channel. Episodes will begin airing weekly from Sunday, May 5 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

If you’d prefer to watch online, you can purchase a StackTV package through Amazon Prime. That provides access to 16 TV channels, with Showcase among them. You’ll need to register for Amazon Prime, which offers a 30-day free trial to new members, and similarly, Stack TV is free for 14-days, too.

After your trial periods elapse, you’ll a pay a CA$9.99 a month for Amazon and CA$12.99 for StackTV.

How to watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz online in the UK

UK viewers can watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz online from Thursday, May 2. Those with a subscription to Sky TV can catch episodes weekly from 9pm BST on the Sky Atlantic channel.

Alternatively, you can stream the show through NOW. There’s no free trial, but the Entertainment Plan is currently only £6.99 per month.

How to watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz for free in Australia

Looking for streaming options Down Under? You can watch The Tattooist of Auschwitz online with Stan from Thursday, May 2, with all six episodes available to stream immediately.

Not only can you watch the series in line with its US release, but new subscribers won’t have to pay a thing thanks to its 30 day free trial offer. After the trial period ends, Stan plans start from AU$12 a month.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz Trailer

The Tattooist of Auschwitz Cast

Oleksandr Yatsenko as Vlad

Harvey Keitel as Lale Sokolov

Jonah Hauer-King as a young Lale Sokolov

Melanie Lynskey as Heather Morris

Jonas Nay as Stefan Baretzki

Anna Próchniak as Gita

Karin Ann as Maria

Yali Topol Margalith as Cilka