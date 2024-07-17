How To Watch UnPrisoned Season 2 Online And Stream The Kerry Washington Comedy From Anywhere

Watch UnPrisoned Season 2 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Wednesday, July 17 (all 8 episodes) US Stream: on Hulu with a 30-day free trial International Stream: Disney Plus (Release date TBC) Watch anywhere: Stream with NordVPN

Watch UnPrisoned Season 2 Online: Synopsis

Kerry Washington (Scandal) returns for the hit Hulu comedy! She’s a delight as perfectionist therapist Paige Alexander, whose ex-con father Edwin saddled her with some pretty serious daddy issues. Now the Alexanders are seeking help from “radical healing coach” Murphy (John Stamos), whose unconventional approach might be what their family needs to heal and grow. Bold, heartfelt, and hilarious, our guide below explains how to watch UnPrisoned Season 2 online.

UnPrisoned was one of the most-watched Hulu Originals of 2023. Produced by the Disney-owned Onyx Collective, the comedy-drama saw Edwin (Delroy Lindo) move in with his daughter and her son after two decades in prison. Their journey to reconciliation is laced with humor and heartbreak, with Paige’s conscience-stricken inner voice realized in amusing flights of fancy, like imagined conversations with her six-year-old self (Jordyn McIntosh).

After Edwin’s wrongful arrest reignited Paige’s abandonment issues, Season 2 finds the family striving to become their best selves. Paige’s romantic life has been a train wreck – Bill dumped her and she couldn't commit to case worker Mal (Marque Richardson) – while her son Finn (Faly Rakotohavana) is grappling with anxiety. That’s where John Stamos (You, Full House), providing a blast of irreverent energy, comes in. Playing self-declared “radical healing coach” Murphy, he'll try to help Paige, Edwin, and Finn climb out of their emotional quagmires.

Washington and Lindo's performances have received nothing but praise, while Variety called the show a “heartfelt comedy about one family’s piece of the Black experience.” And we expect the new season will tug harder on your heartstrings and tickle your funny bone even more.

Stream the series now using our guide, which breaks down how to watch UnPrisoned Season 2 online – and from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

How to watch UnPrisoned Season 2 online for free in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

Get ready for another brilliant binge-watching session. US viewers can watch UnPrisoned Season 2 exclusively on Hulu from Wednesday, July 17 at 12am ET and stream all eight episodes immediately.

Subscribers can chose from a number of Hulu plans. Firstly, you can opt for one of its on-demand only plans, which comes with a 30-day free trial to new members. Thereafter, you’ll pay $7.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $17.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $76.99 per month and comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too. And, if you’re new to the service, there’s a 3-day free trial currently available.

You can also opt for one of the Disney Plus bundle plans and pay from $9.99 a month for purely on-demand content.

How to watch UnPrisoned Season 2 online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and want to stream UnPrisoned on a streaming service, just as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch UnPrisoned as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Hulu. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Hulu, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for UnPrisoned, head to Hulu.

Can I watch UnPrisoned Season 2 online in Canada?

(Image credit: Disney+)

Not yet! While you can stream Season 1 of UnPrisoned Season 1 on Disney Plus, we don't yet know when new episodes will drop on the House of Mouse. That’s a bit odd, given the show had a simultaneous debut on both Hulu and Disney Plus originally. Either way, UnPrisoned Season 2 is almost certain to land here in the coming months.

Don’t have a Disney Plus account? Disney Plus prices start from CA$7.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$11.99 a month/CA$119.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$14.99 a month/CA$149.99 a year).

Can I watch UnPrisoned Season 2 online in the UK?

Alas, UnPrisoned Season 2 doesn’t yet have a Disney Plus release date. But we can virtually guarantee that the show’s latest episodes will soon join other Onyx Collective content on the platform, like TV series The Other Black Girl and award-winning documentary Summer of Soul.

In the UK, Disney Plus plans begin from as little as £4.99. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £7.99 a month, or the £10.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

An American abroad trying to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

Can I watch UnPrisoned Season 2 online in Australia?

Crickey! Just like Canada and the UK, no UnPrisoned Season 2 release date has been announced Down Under either. Rest assured, we’ll update this space as soon as a drop date is confirmed.

There are just a few subscription options to choose from in Australia. Go monthly for AU$13.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$17.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

UnPrisoned Season 2 Trailer

UnPrisoned | Season 2 Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

UnPrisoned Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

UnPrisoned Season 2 – Episode 1, “Don’t Try Harder, Try Different”: Wednesday, July 17

UnPrisoned Season 2 – Episode 2, “How to Be a Cat”: Wednesday, July 17

UnPrisoned Season 2 – Episode 3, “How to Be Friends”: Wednesday, July 17

UnPrisoned Season 2 – Episode 4, “Into-Me-You-See”: Wednesday, July 17

UnPrisoned Season 2 – Episode 5, “Trigger Happy”: Wednesday, July 17

UnPrisoned Season 2 – Episode 6, “The Legend of the Rollerblades”: Wednesday, July 17

UnPrisoned Season 2 – Episode 7, “A PTCD Christmas Carole”: Wednesday, July 17

UnPrisoned Season 2 – Episode 8, “The After-Party”: Wednesday, July 17

UnPrisoned Season 2 Episode Synopses

Episode 1: “After Paige's viral TED talk leads to public scrutiny of her personal life, Finn finds himself in crisis and Edwin has to make a decision about how best to support his family.”

Episode 2: “Following a revelatory family therapy session, Paige takes Edwin's advice and experiments in dating like a cat, while Edwin pursues new employment and Finn tries to make a friend.”

Episode 3: “Paige tries being friends with Mal, but keeps running into the same obstacle: his new girlfriend. Meanwhile, with college looming, Finn volunteers at the halfway-house, where Edwin teaches him how to fight more than his feelings.”

Episode 4: “When a former flame slides into Paige's DMs, she finds herself wondering if she can relive what they once had. Meanwhile, Edwin investigates if a past crime might be coming back to haunt him and Finn explores questions about his father.”

Episode 5: “Edwin savors a big career win catering Esti's open house, Paige's triggers are exposed when Nadine joins their family therapy session and everyone takes it to the mat in a family smackdown. Winner heals all.”

Episode 6: “When Paige, Finn, Edwin and Esti visit Los Angeles, everyone must confront their past and present. Paige and Finn finally reunite with Finn's father, while Esti and Edwin attend a Korean trans-racial adoption meetup.”

Episode 7: “While Edwin and the family deck the halls and jingle the bells, Paige must get to the bottom of why she doesn't like Christmas before she ends up ruining it for everyone -- and in the process has a major revelation and a healing.”

Episode 8: “After suffering a devastating family loss, the Alexanders make major breakthroughs in becoming a family -- only to be confronted with a new revelation that may turn it all upside down.”

Who is in the cast of UnPrisoned Season 2? Kerry Washington as Paige Alexander

Delroy Lindo as Edwin Alexander

Marque Richardson as Mal

Faly Rakotohavana as Finneas "Finn" Alexander

Brenda Strong as Nadine

Jordyn McIntosh as Little Paige

Tim Daly as Bill

Jee Young Han as Esti Nelson

John Stamos as Family Healing Coach

Kelvin Witherspoon as Sadiiq

Jamie Chung as Kiki

Oliver Hudson as Johnny

Brandee Evans as Ava

Daniel Lee Robinson III as Miles

Livia Treviño as Social Worker

George Paez as Nolan

Cap Peterson as Tre

