How To Watch The Other Black Girl Online And Stream Adaptation Of Zakiya Dalila Harris Best-Seller

Based on Zakiya Dalila Harris' novel of the same name, The Other Black Girl is a thriller centring around the racial imbalance within the publishing industry and the wider corporate world. A Hulu Original, we explain how to watch The Other Black Girl online and stream all episodes where you are with all the details listed below.

Starring Sinclair Daniel and Ashleigh Murray (Riverdale), the story follows Nella Rogers (Daniel), an editorial assistant at Wagner Books and the only Black woman at the company. Until she's not. Enter Hazel-May McCall (Murray).

Initially thrilled by the hiring of another Black woman, Nella and Hazel quickly become close friends and bond over the otherwise predominantly white inner-workings of Wagner. That is, until strange things begin to happen.

Mysterious messages start to find their way to Nella, telling her to leave Wagner Books. Nella also begins to question whether Hazel is attempting to sabotage her as her advice sees her ending up in hot water at work. In a quest to understand what is going on, Nella inevitably uncovers dark secrets about her employers.

Also starring Hunter Parrish and Brittany Adebumola as Nella's boyfriend and best friend, Bellamy Young as Vera Parini, Nella's boss, and Richard Wager, editor-in-chief of Wagner Books, as portrayed by Eric McCormack, The Other Black Girl promises contemporary commentary alongside creepy thrills. Find out how to watch The Other Black Girl online with our guide.

How to watch The Other Black Girl in the US

You'll be able to watch The Other Black Girl on Wednesday, September 13, with all ten episodes dropping on the same day at approximately 12.01am PT / 3.01am ET.

There are a number of Hulu plans available. Opt for one of its on-demand plans only and get a 30-day free trial. Thereafter pay $7.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $14.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 85+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently discounted down to $49.99 a month for three months. Thereafter plans start from $68.99 a month, but no longer has a free trial period.

Watch The Other Black Girl online with the Disney Plus bundle

Those in the US can get an even better value for money by subscribing to the Disney Plus bundle plan. Bringing together Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ under one subscription, there are now even more packages depending on exactly what you want to watch.

Disney Plus bundle: from $9.99 a month

The Disney Plus price that offers the best value for money is through the Disney Plus bundle, which adds in Hulu and ESPN Plus under one monthly subscription. Costing just $12.99 a month, it combines ad-free Disney Plus, Hulu (With Ads), and ESPN Plus, saving a total of $16 if you were to subscribe separately. For a complete ad-free experience, you can remove commercials on Hulu and pay $19.99 a month. Not a sports fan? Get Disney Plus and Hulu for just $9.99 a month.

Watch The Other Black Girl online in the UK

International audiences can watch The Other Black Girl through the Star hub on Disney Plus. Episodes of The Other Black Girl will arrive in the UK on the same day as in the US on Wednesday, September 13.

If you're not already subscribed, you can make the most of Disney Plus' latest discount, locking in a rate of £1.99 a month for your first three months.

Thereafter, you have the choice of two Disney Plus price points.

Opt for its £7.99 a month rate. Alternatively, save as much as 16% by paying £79.90 for a year upfront.

Watch The Other Black Girl online in Canada

North of the border in Canada, you'll be able to now stream all ten episodes of The Other Black Girl, arriving on Wednesday, September 13 through Disney Plus.

In Canada, Disney Plus costs either $11.99 a month or $119.99 annually, though right now you can pay just $1.99 a month for the first three months of your subscription.

Watch The Other Black Girl in Australia

Down Under you can watch The Other Black Girl with a Disney Plus subscription, with all ten episodes arriving on September 13.

New and returning subscribers can get three months for the price of one and pay $13.99 across the period.

It'll then auto-renew, with the option to choose between its monthly rate of $13.99, or pay for a year upfront and pay $139.99, getting 12 months for the price of 10.

The Other Black Girl Trailer