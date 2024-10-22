How To Watch What We Do In The Shadows Season 6 Online And Stream Final Installment From Anywhere

Watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Monday, October 21 (US, CA) | Tuesday, October 22 (AU) New episodes: every Monday at 10pm ET/PT Channel: FX Live US Stream: watch with a Sling TV Blue subscription or a FuboTV 7-day free trial or Hulu + Live TV Stream on-demand: with Hulu (US) International stream: Disney Plus (CA) | Binge (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream with NordVPN

Watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 6: Synopsis

It’s time to bid farewell to our batty vampire pals! Yes, FX is putting a stake through the heart of this multi Emmy-nominated series, which for six years has charted the hilarious misadventures of Nandor, Laszlo, Colin Robinson and Nadja – Staten Island’s most incompetent undead denizens. But before they go, there’s still the 9-to-5 life to try and a demon or two to conjure. Read below for how to watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 and steam the show’s final season from anywhere.

Holding the show together has always been Guillermo (Harvey Guillén), Nandor’s long-suffering Latino familiar. He’s not only been there to mop up after the vampires' blood-thirsty binges, but his character arc has seen the biggest trajectory. Beginning as a subservient groupie hoping Nandor would eventually turn him, he later on found out that he had kick-ass Van Helsing heritage. Then, after Derek gave him a good necking, he got to live his best The Lost Boys fantasy. Well, for all of five minutes.

Finding the whole “slaughter of the innocents” shtick too icky, this season finds Guillermo leave 760-year-old pedant Nandor (Kayvan Novak), horny English nobleman Lazlo (Matt Berry), Greek Romani vampire Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and energy vampire Colin (Mark Proksch) to fend for themselves. But in no time at all the immortal foursome are pestering him at his new office job.

We’ll also be introduced to old housemate Jerry (SNL’s Mike O'Brien). Who's that, you ask? He’s the “fifth beetle” of the group, who took a “super slumber” back in 1976 and never woke up! For Nandor, his revival is a galvanizing reminder that he’s spent the last 50 years naval gazing. With his warrior spirit revived, he redoubles his efforts to extend their dominion at least a little further than Ashley Street, while Nadja joins Guillermo as part of the workforce, “learning the dark arts of corporate America.”

Read for one last nibble on this sublimely silly horror comedy? Our following guide explains everything to know about how to watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 online wherever you are.

How to watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 online in the US

(Image credit: FX)

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 will have a three-episode debut when the series returns to FX on Monday, October 21 at 10pm ET/PT, followed by single weekly episodes heading into Spooky Season. Don’t have cable? You can stream FX on a variety of IPTV services, or catch up with episodes on Hulu every Tuesday.

FuboTV is an excellent cable replacement, whose entry-level Pro Plan provides a lineup of well over 100 channels for $79.99 a month (after the introductory rate of $59.99 for your first month). And, if you’re new to the service, you won’t pay anything for your first week thanks to its 7-day FREE trial.

A more affordable option is available with a Sling TV subscription. You’ll need to select its Sling Blue plan, which is currently only $22.50 for your first month (and $45 a month thereafter).

Just want to watch What We Do in the Shadows? A Hulu subscription might be the cost-effective method. Hulu plans start from only $9.99 a month if you don't mind ads, or $18.99 a month to go commercial-free. But if you haven't used Hulu before, you can also give it a try for nothing with its 30-day free trial. New episodes of What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 will be available the day after they air on FX. You can also get even more entertainment for your money with the Disney Plus bundle, starting from $10.99 a month.

Watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 online in Canada

Canadian viewers can, like their US neighbors, watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 on the FX channel from Monday, 21st October at 10pm ET/PT. There’s also the option to stream the show on-demand via FX Now by simply logging in with your cable details.

But if you don't have cable, episodes will also be added to Disney Plus the very next day, from Tuesday, 22nd October. You can pick up a Disney Plus subscription from CA$8.99 a month for the ad-supported plan, or CA$12.99 a month / CA$129.99 per year without ads.

Can I watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 online in the UK?

Disney Plus is the haunted home of the FX comedy in the UK. However, we haven't yet received a release date for What We Do in the Shadows Season 6. As with past seasons, fans across the pond will likely have to wait a few months until brand-new episodes land on the streamer. As soon as we hear it’s on its way, though, we’ll let you know.

In the UK, the Disney Plus price starts from as little as £4.99. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £8.99 a month, or the £12.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

An American abroad trying to access Hulu? Get yourself a VPN to port yourself back home.

Watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 online in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

Aussies can stream the final outing of Nandor, Nadja and friends from Tuesday, October 22 with a subscription to Binge, with new episodes released weekly. Membership costs as little as AU$10 a month and that’s only after the platform’s 14-day free trial period.

There’s also the option to stream the new season live or on-demand with Foxtel Now. New subscribers can enjoy its 10-day free trial first, and when this ends, the Essentials base plan costs AU$25 per month. Episodes will also be aired weekly on the Showcase channel beginning Wednesday, October 23 at 8.30pm AEDT.

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Trailer

What We Do in the Shadows | Season 6 Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

What We Do in the Shadows Season 6 Episode Release Schedule

Episode 1: Monday, October 21

Episode 2: Monday, October 21

Episode 3: Monday, October 21

Episode 4: Monday, October 28

Episode 5: Monday, November 4

Episode 6: Monday, November 11

Episode 7: Monday, November 18

Episode 8: Monday, November 25

Episode 9: Monday, December 2

Episode 10: Monday, December 9

Episode 11: Monday, December 16

Who Is In The Cast Of What We Do In The Shadows Season 6? Kayvan Novak as Nandor the Relentless Matt Berry as Leslie "Laszlo" Cravensworth Natasia Demetriou as Nadja of Antipaxos Harvey Guillén as Guillermo de la Cruz Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson Kristen Schaal as The Guide Anthony Atamanuik as Sean Rinaldi Haley Joel Osment as Topher Doug Jones as Baron Afanas Jean-Michel Richaud as The Sire Mike O'Brien as Jerry the Vampire Tim Heidecker as TBC Steve Coogan as TBC