It Tickles Me Pink Even Celebs Like Amy Poehler Are Interested In What Keanu Reeves Is Really Like
I dunno why, but I just can't get enough of Amy Poehler asking about Keanu Reeves.
Celebrities aren’t always just like us. They live in million dollar homes; they drive nice cars; they wear French brands on the red carpet that are difficult to pronounce. However, sometimes they are ever-so-relatable, which is what happened when Amy Poehler recently asked a question most fans have had about other A-Lister Keanu Reeves for years: “Is Keanu as nice as he seems?”
It’s a straightforward and honest query, and one I think fans have always wanted to know more about. I feel even more confident guessing that now, as Poehler had the opportunity to speak with Keanu’s recent Good Fortune co-star Aziz Ansari, and she absolutely asked about whether or not the nice guy thing is real or a put-on. Thankfully, Ansari confirmed Reeves is too legit to quit.
Listen, Amy Poehler didn’t seem as enamored with the fact Keanu is still on a motorcycle more than 20 years after his infamous accident. She joked he needs to get off for “insurance” purposes, but I do think Ansari’s point that the actor is able to meld both badassery with being super sweet is exactly what his fans would have hoped to hear about the actor.
This is the guy that did much of his own painful John Wick work over the age of 50. Yet, he’s also the guy who’s quick to give credit to all the stunt guys for making him look so good. He’s the guy on the red carpets with the cool artist girlfriend. But when questions about whether they’ll get married come up, he makes some rare and adorable comments fanboying out about Alexandra Grant. He’s a man with range, and it’s no wonder, the internet has been obsessed with Reeves time and time again.
Celebrities can run the gamut from grumpy to happy-go-lucky, and from genuine to “on” pretty much all the time. The Good Fortune actor has eclectic taste and a an offbeat personality, and it’s nice to hear he’s the real deal. On a personal note, I’m just as obsessed with Amy Poehler being as obsessed with Keanu Reeves as I am. So really, everyone wins here.
