Harry Potter’s Horace Slughorn Actor Defends J.K. Rowling Amidst Controversies

Harry Potter is a wildly successful property, which has expanded through books, movies, theme parks, and even Broadway. The eight-film movie franchise remains perhaps the most beloved adaptation of the Wizarding World, with plenty of fans re-watching the magical adventures annually. But creator/writer J.K. Rowling has been in some hot water thanks to her controversial views about trans people, leading some Potter fans to boycott the franchise altogether. And actor Jim Broadbent, who played Horace Slughorn in the movies, recently defended Rowling amidst her ongoing controversies.

Rowling has been in hot water for years now, as she has doubled down on her criticism of trans people, and the way that the LGBTQ+ community and allies have defended that vulnerable community. While actors like Daniel Radcliffe have put their support behind trans folks , some stars from the Harry Potter franchise have also defended the author. The latest of these is Jim Broadbent, who shared his feelings to The Telegraph (via Variety ), saying:

It’s really sad. I think J.K. Rowling is amazing. I haven’t had to confront [the backlash] myself, but I would support her in that, I think, if it came to it.

There you have it. It looks like the Moulin Rouge actor has taken umbrage with the massive backlash that’s surrounding Rowling over the last few years. And when it comes down to it, he seemingly feels the need to support the Harry Potter author as she continues to take aim at the transgender community on social media.

Broadbent’s comments stand in juxtaposition to what most of the Harry Potter cast has said about Rowling and her ongoing controversies. In addition to Radcliffe, his co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have also spoken out in opposition to the sentiments made by the Harry Potter author. And for her part, Rowling continues to double down on these comments in platforms like her podcast.

Of course, Jim Broadbent isn’t the only member of the Harry Potter alum who has taken umbrage with the massive backlash surrounding Rowling. Helena Bonnham Carter and Ralph Fiennes have defended the author , and specifically the way the internet has come down on her over the past few years.

Despite this ongoing controversy, Warner Bros. has affirmed their continued collaboration with Rowling . Case in point: the newly announced Harry Potter TV show that’s currently in development. J.K. Rowling has final say in any Wizarding-related projects, so she’s an important resource related to that IP.