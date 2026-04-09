'Maybe You Think Of Me In The School Girl Costume.' Jenna Ortega On One Issue With Starring As Wednesday Addams

I’m sure for many of us, when we think of Jenna Ortega, the first project we associate her with is Wednesday, which is a show that has been a massive hit among those with a Netflix subscription . That comes with a lot of perks, I’d assume. However, issues crop up with it, too. Most recently, the actress who plays the titular Addams Family character got real about one of those challenges, as she opened up about playing a teenager when she’s in her twenties.

It’s been a few months since Season 2 of Wednesday was released, and now we’re getting updates here and there about Season 3, as it entered production and added Winona Ryder and Eva Green to the cast . Meanwhile, Ortega is also working on other projects. So, when she appeared on Big Bro with Kid Cudi , she discussed a challenge that comes with taking on new projects while being associated with a teen character:

I'm still kind of in this weird transitional phase because I'm known for playing this teenager on Netflix. I love the character, but a lot of people, when that's what you're seeing -- I think you think of me, and maybe you think of me in a schoolgirl costume. So, it's been, 'OK, how do you keep a movie career going outside of that?'

I totally see what she’s saying here. Wednesday is a teen, and the show takes place at her school. Ortega is 23 years old, she’s an adult, and she’s working to build a career that shows off her range. While Wednesday has given her a larger platform and likely opportunities to take on other parts, it is also a very distinct character that has helped define this part of her life.

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However, she's not letting it take over her career. While Wednesday fashion and that emotionless stare are inextricably tied to Jenna Ortega, she’s worked on a slew of other projects that show off her range. That’s what she intended to do, too, as she explained:

That's kind of my priority…So, when it comes to choosing the roles, what I try to do is I really want original stories out there. I really want people who see something new and interesting and give life to new artists. I've worked with a lot of first-time directors. Also experienced directors. It's been a balance of ‘OK, I’ll do an indie here, and then maybe I’ll do a big one here.’

If you take a look at what she did between Seasons 1 and 2 of Wednesday, this thought process about how she chooses projects is on full display. Ortega starred in Scream VI and Beetlejuice Beetlejuce, during that time, and she also worked on smaller movies like the crime thriller Finestkind, the drama Miller’s Girl, the horror comedy Death of a Unicorn and The Weekend’s Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Now, as we look at the 2026 movie schedule , she’s slated to star in J.J. Abrams’ new sci-fi flick The Great Beyond alongside Glen Powell.

Overall, I understand and empathize with the challenges that come with playing Wednesday Addams. The character is so big and beloved that it’s easy to see Jenna Ortega as only the teenage student. However, she’s put in the work to make sure she’s more than Wednesday, while staying fully committed to the Netflix series.

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Clearly, it’s all a high-wire balancing act she’s doing here. However, I think she’s doing it well. Now, to see what she does next, you can catch The Great Beyond in theaters on November 13.