'Maybe You Think Of Me In The School Girl Costume.' Jenna Ortega On One Issue With Starring As Wednesday Addams
The pros and cons of being Wednesday.
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I’m sure for many of us, when we think of Jenna Ortega, the first project we associate her with is Wednesday, which is a show that has been a massive hit among those with a Netflix subscription. That comes with a lot of perks, I’d assume. However, issues crop up with it, too. Most recently, the actress who plays the titular Addams Family character got real about one of those challenges, as she opened up about playing a teenager when she’s in her twenties.
It’s been a few months since Season 2 of Wednesday was released, and now we’re getting updates here and there about Season 3, as it entered production and added Winona Ryder and Eva Green to the cast. Meanwhile, Ortega is also working on other projects. So, when she appeared on Big Bro with Kid Cudi, she discussed a challenge that comes with taking on new projects while being associated with a teen character:
I totally see what she’s saying here. Wednesday is a teen, and the show takes place at her school. Ortega is 23 years old, she’s an adult, and she’s working to build a career that shows off her range. While Wednesday has given her a larger platform and likely opportunities to take on other parts, it is also a very distinct character that has helped define this part of her life.Article continues below
However, she's not letting it take over her career. While Wednesday fashion and that emotionless stare are inextricably tied to Jenna Ortega, she’s worked on a slew of other projects that show off her range. That’s what she intended to do, too, as she explained:
If you take a look at what she did between Seasons 1 and 2 of Wednesday, this thought process about how she chooses projects is on full display. Ortega starred in Scream VI and Beetlejuice Beetlejuce, during that time, and she also worked on smaller movies like the crime thriller Finestkind, the drama Miller’s Girl, the horror comedy Death of a Unicorn and The Weekend’s Hurry Up Tomorrow.
Now, as we look at the 2026 movie schedule, she’s slated to star in J.J. Abrams’ new sci-fi flick The Great Beyond alongside Glen Powell.
Overall, I understand and empathize with the challenges that come with playing Wednesday Addams. The character is so big and beloved that it’s easy to see Jenna Ortega as only the teenage student. However, she’s put in the work to make sure she’s more than Wednesday, while staying fully committed to the Netflix series.
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Clearly, it’s all a high-wire balancing act she’s doing here. However, I think she’s doing it well. Now, to see what she does next, you can catch The Great Beyond in theaters on November 13.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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