Netflix Is Allegedly Not The Only Ones Dropping Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had more than their share of public troubles over the years, including numerous rumors about everything from their relationship with the royals they left behind to how the bigwigs at Netflix feel about Meghan and Harry. Their contract with Netflix has been winding down for some time, and now it appears that the streamer isn’t the only one distancing itself from them, as it’s being reported that some of their neighbors are no longer aboard the Sussex train, either.

What’s Being Said About Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, And Their Neighbors

Shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their duties as working royals behind in 2020, they did two additional things in the hope of changing their lives completely and for the better: signed a mega deal with Netflix for their Archwell production company and moved to Montecito, California. The ritzy locale is also home to stars like Jennifer Aniston (who bought Oprah’s former manse in the city), Sharon Stone, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, and Gwyneth Paltrow, but now it’s been alleged that things aren’t copacetic between the Sussexes and those who share the neighborhood with them.

A new report from Page Six claims that others in the area are now “avoiding them,” and that the alleged frostiness has been brewing for years, with one source noting:

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It’s been years in the making. Nobody hates them, but there’s just a growing awareness that they’re takers with zero self-awareness. Everyone is just exhausted.

Obviously, this is the type of situation where we will be unlikely to get any kind of official statement from any of their famous neighbors, but it wasn’t that long ago that actress-turned-lifestyle influencer Paltrow publicly gave Markle words of encouragement as she started her own As Ever brand of products. Then, after the former working royal launched her lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan (which you can watch with your Netflix subscription), and took tons of flak for it, the Oscar winner went viral for a video that showed her letting the Suits actress into her home and then very neighborly sharing some pie with her.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a rift between Meghan, Harry and at least one of their neighbors. It was a few years ago that an 88-year-old resident claimed he was turned away at their gate while attempting to “be neighbourly” and gift the couple with some films he’d made about the area. It was around the same time that it was also reported that the couple were considering relocating to Malibu, but it seems that they’ve decided to stay put, at least for the time being.

A source close to the couple had a rebuttal to the rumors of there being issues with the parents of two and their neighbors, and simply told the outlet:

They have a great relationship with their neighbors and the whole community.

You can maintain good standing in your community without having close personal relationships with your neighbors, after all. So, hopefully, that’s true in this case.